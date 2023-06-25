GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

JAXON BEAU VAISVILAS

Jason and Shelby Vaisvilas of Valentine are the parents of a son, Jaxon Beau, born June 20, 2023, weighing 9 pounces, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Buddy and Kim Schmit of Nenzel, Verna and Roger Carmichael of Lincoln, Len and Kim Vaisvilas of Elgin and Fred Capler of Elgin.

HAZEL JEAN HENKENIUS

Tad and Anna Henkenius of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Hazel Jean, born June 17, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Jerry and Cindy Fischer of Maywood, Don Henkenius and Jennifer Norton of Neligh and Tonya Thompson of Omaha.

STANLEY JON WARD

Brad and Taina Ward of North Platte are the parents of a son, Stanley Jon, born June 16, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Sam and Tammie Taullie and Tom and Dee Ward.

LEYTON SCOTT RICHTER

Zack and Johnna Richter of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Leyton Scott, born June 15, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

ILLA MAE LYNN MAYERS

Payton Kahler and Donny Mayers of Gothenburg are the parents of a daughter, Illa Mae Lynn, born May 31, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Jessi and Cody Kahler of Curtis and Eddie and Cheri Mayers of Gothenburg.

