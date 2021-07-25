 Skip to main content
Family gatherings, July 25
Family gatherings, July 25

Ostendorf family to host reunion

The Ostendorf family reunion will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lafayette Park Pavilion in Gothenburg.

The reunion is for family and friends.

Those attending are to bring a dish to pass for a potluck dinner,

table service and an item for a white elephant auction.

Arensdorf picnic set for Aug. 1

The Arensdorf picnic has been set for Aug. 1 at Cody Park, north of the tennis courts.

People who attend are asked to bring a covered dish for the noon dinner.

A ball game will be played after the meal.

