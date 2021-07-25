Family gatherings, July 25

Ostendorf family to host reunion
The Ostendorf family reunion will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lafayette Park Pavilion in Gothenburg.
The reunion is for family and friends.
Those attending are to bring a dish to pass for a potluck dinner,
table service and an item for a white elephant auction.
Arensdorf picnic set for Aug. 1
The Arensdorf picnic has been set for Aug. 1 at Cody Park, north of the tennis courts.
People who attend are asked to bring a covered dish for the noon dinner.
A ball game will be played after the meal.