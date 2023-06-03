Anyone who has ever traveled along Interstate 80 in Nebraska has seen the lakes that border the roadway. Did you ever wonder about how they came to be?

When the interstate was built across the Cornhusker State in the 1960s, a gentleman by the name of Mel Steen was director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He saw a way to create an unparalleled opportunity for public recreation and enhance the beauty of the state at the same time.

His idea was simple and took advantage of both a construction necessity and the unique geologic features of the Platte River Valley. To build the interstate, fill material would be needed to construct the roadbed and over passes. Steen knew this material could be excavated from pits dug along the right-of-way.

Once construction started, Steen lobbied hard to keep the pits “open” and let the second part of his vision play itself out. High water tables just below the valley’s surface would eventually fill these pits. Dig a post hole in the valley around here and you probably strike water.

Excavations were made and many were left to fill with water, as Steen knew they would. Some pits remained under private ownership, but a chain of over 50 lakes now parallels I-80 from Grand Island to Chappell, over 200 miles across the state. No other state has anything like this to offer. It is quite unique to Nebraska.

I-80 through Nebraska may appear to be only a long straightaway to some drivers, but the run can offer some exceptional fishing opportunities, let you practice your photography on wildlife or simply provide a quiet place to get out of your vehicle, stretch out the kinks and enjoy the scenery.

Nebraska’s interstate lakes offer a smorgasbord of fishing to anglers. You can find most freshwater species in these lakes thanks to the continued efforts of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission fisheries crews.

The lakes range in size from six to almost 50 acres. Mere feet off the interstate, many can be fished easily from the shore, but chest waders, a belly boat, canoe or kayak can come in very handy. Getting pulled around a small lake in your kayak by a big fish is something not everyone has experienced.

Light spinning tackle and a small assortment of lures is all that is needed to enjoy these lakes. Flyfishing is also popular. One note of caution: It is easy to get “lost” for a few hours and forget you were trying to get somewhere on a schedule when you stopped, or that you need to get home and mow the lawn!

Nebraska’s I-80 recreation areas can also provide a scenic overnight spot for camping. Some areas remain primitive, but others are extensively developed with paved roads, electrical hook-ups, modern shower houses and plenty of room to maneuver even the largest motor homes.

Right now is a great time to visit these lakes for the fishing. Morning and evenings are cool and comfortable and fishing during the day is always exciting.

Several years ago, I proposed an I-80 Fishing Safari to some of my regular hunting and fishing buddies. The basic idea was to take our campers and travel east to Grand Island and fish our way back to North Platte.

We would pick an interstate lake and begin fishing as we headed west. If the fishing was slow, we would simply pack up and head to the next lake.

When we found a lake that was providing some good fishing action, the plan was to set up camp and stay the night.

In the morning we would do some more fishing, make breakfast, break camp, and continue west…unless, the fishing was really good, and we’d just stay where we were camped.

Sometimes the time got away from us and we realized the weekend was over and we had to get back home. You know, in all the times I’ve done this, I have yet to fish all the interstate lakes open to the public.

One more unique thing about these lakes: During the winter months a visitor to Nebraska may only see large flat areas covered with snow along I-80. These aren’t small meadows; there are lakes under the snow.

Many of the lakes can freeze solid during winter and ice fishing offers a real attraction to local and traveling anglers.

Initially, the NGPC developed a trout stocking program for Birdwood Lake and at Windmill State Recreation Area to provide ice fishing opportunities. That program still exists today and has expanded to other smaller lakes around the state.

This would be a great weekend adventure, and you don’t have to go far away from home to do it. Think about taking an I-80 fishing safari sometime this summer — and thank you Mel Steen!

Try a new adventure

Have you ever wrestled a Burmese python? You can possibly win $10,000 in the process. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, participants of the 2023 Florida Python Challenge could also win a share of thousands in cash and prizes.

The event, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District has an ultimate grand prize of $10,000, funded by Inversa Leathers. A $7,500 prize for the first runner up is made possible by the Bergeron Everglades Foundation.

Other prizes in the professional, novice and military categories are furnished by Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

“This year we’re going to have $30,000 worth of prizes,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a press release. “We want to thank the private sector. Without them we couldn’t offer such great incentives.”

The event, which runs Aug. 4-13, encourages people to get directly involved in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal. Visit flpythonchallenge.org to register for the competition, take the required online training, view optional training opportunities, and learn more about Burmese pythons and the unique Everglades ecosystem. You can also find resources for planning your trip to south Florida to participate in the Florida Python Challenge.