Annual Chamber and Development meeting to celebrate year, honor several

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. will celebrate "a historic year of community accomplishments" and honor several people at its annual meeting Oct. 13 at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St., North Platte.

Tony Goins, executive director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be the keynote speaker, the Chamber said in a press release.

A social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. will precede the 6 p.m. event. To RSVP, call 308-532-4966 or contact chamber@nparea.com. Tickets are $30.

Honors include:

Business Member of the Year — Venue 304, Abbie Pack and Alan Hirschfeld.

New Business of the Year — North 40 Chophouse — Rex Hanson and crew.

Volunteer “Project” of the Year — Wellness and Recreation Alliance, Leland Poppe and Megan McGown, co-chairs.

Community Impact Volunteer — Brock Wurl, rec center petition drive.

Entrepreneurs of the Year — Pioneer Ranch (Rusty and Rachel Kemp); Olson Farms (Kirk and Tracy Olson); TD Angus (Trey and Dayna Wasserburger).

Young Professionals, Community Award — Schmidt Foundation and Eagle Radio.

Professional of the Year — Bob Phares, retiring UNL regent, former mayor.

Business CEO of the Year — Pat Keenan, Keenan Management.

Economic Development Partner of the Year — announced at meeting.

Brandon Jones of Beveridge Inc. will conclude his chairmanship and Bill Troshynski of Brouillette, Dugan, Troshynski, Bellew PC LLO., will assume the 2022-23 board chairmanship.

Nominated for other officer roles include Cory Johanson, FNBO as vice-chair; Leland Poppe, First Intestate Bank, finance chair; Megan McGown, Great Plains Health, economic development chair.

Elected to second terms are: Johanson, Poppe and Pettera, of HUB International, and first term, Hans Julius, of NebraskaLand Bank.