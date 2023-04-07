Area FFA chapters excelled in team competition at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln on March 29-31.
Eustis-Farnam took first place in four of the 20 categories and Gothenburg took a first.
Hyannis took two third place awards. Wallace took a second and a third place.
North Platte, Stapleton, Sargent, McCook and Chase County all placed in the top three in competitions.
Contests, along with first, second and third placings, were:
Ag biotechnology
Eustis-Farnam, Alliance, Hyannis.
Ag communications
Rock County, West Holt, Bayard.
Ag issues
McCool Junction, Elwood, Battle Creek.
Ag sales
Lakeview, Central City, Alliance.
Ag technology and mechanics
Gothenburg, Alma, Chadron.
Agriscience
Exeter-Milligan-Friend, Summerland, North Platte.
Agronomy
Eustis-Farnam, St. Paul, Pawnee City.
Environmental and natural resources
Chadron, Stapleton, St. Paul.
Farm and agribusiness management
Pender, Chadron, Twin River.
Floriculture
East Butler, West Holt, Sargent.
Food science and technology
Eustis-Farnam, Kimball, Wallace.
Livestock evaluation, junior division
Wisner-Pilger, St. Cecilia, Chase County (Imperial).
Livestock evaluation, senior division
Logan View, West Holt, Sidney.
Livestock management
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wallace, McCook.
Marketing plan
Hershey, Stanton, Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca.
Meats evaluation and technology
Eustis-Farnam, Alliance, Hyannis.
Nursery and landscape
St. Paul, Cambridge, West Holt.
Poultry evaluaiton
Wisner-Pilger, Boone Central, York.
Veterinary science
Blair, Bertrand-Loomis, Wilcox-Hildreth.
Welding
Johnson-Brock, Stuart, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.