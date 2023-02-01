Area jobs to be featured at North Platte Community College's Applied Tech Job Fair

North Platte Community College will host an Applied Technologies Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 14.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. It will be in Rooms 202-204 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte.

The fair will provide job seekers with an opportunity to network with representatives from area businesses and learn about open positions in a variety of applied technology-related fields.

Emphasis will be put on the following areas:

Autobody technology.

Automotive technology.

Building construction technology.

CDL.

Diesel technology.

Electrical technology.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration.

Welding technology.

Businesses interested in participating can contact Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3619 by Feb. 10. An electronic form is also available at bit.ly/3XHr20Q.

There’s no cost to have a booth. A tour of the college’s applied technology programs will be offered to businesses at 12:15 p.m.