Area students attend Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Energy Leadership Camp

LEXINGTON — Braeden Anderson of Gothenburg broadened his understanding of the unique role of public power at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association’s Youth Energy Leadership Camp.

Dawson Public Power District sponsored three students to attend the week-long camp in July. The camp’s purpose is to teach students about the electric utility industry and public power in Nebraska, as well as build their leadership skills.

Approximately 46 students from across the state gathered at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp in Halsey. The group participated in workshops, demonstrations and presentations by regional experts. Tours of the Gerald Gentleman Power Station and the Kingsley Hydro-Electric Power Plant provided a first-hand look at the process of generating electricity.

Sutherland High School student Kylee Edwards of North Platte, who attended YELC in 2021 and acted as a junior camp counselor in 2022, was selected to represent Dawson Public Power District at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.

Edwards and 20 other high school students spent one week in the nation’s capital touring popular historical sites. The students met with members of the Nebraska Congressional Delegation and joined other rural high school students from across America at the annual National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Day. The event focused on political engagement, leadership and issues facing the electric industry today.