The South Platte Valley Association music contest took place in Kimball on March 21 and area schools received a number of awards.
Results:
Best of conference, solos:
Flute solo: Jane Fisher, Hershey; double reed solo: Kate Eckhardt, Bridgeport; B-flat clarinet solo: Makayla Wallin, Perkins County; Alto Saxophone Solo: Angel Helms, Kimball; trumpet solo: Emma Kramer, Hershey; baritone horn solo: Katie Abbott, Hershey; trombone solo: Kayla McNeel, Hershey; bass horn solo: Jessica Terrill, Kimball; low woodwind solo: Patrick Howard, Kimball; piano solo: Rachel Berger, Kimball; strings solo: Cruz Brooks, Hershey; percussion solo: Aragorn Green, Chase County; girl’s high voice solo: Michaela Giebler, St. Pat’s; girl’s medium voice solo: Angel Helms, Kimball; girl’s low voice solo: Evelyn Lewis, Hershey; boy’s high voice solo: Eli Busick, Perkins County; boy’s medium voice solo: Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s; boy’s low voice solo: Tristan Maxcy, Sutherland.
Best of conference, ensembles:
Elie Busick, Mallory McClenahan, mixed small ensemble , Perkins Co.; Kevin Dannatt, Juan De La Fuente III, Brendan Pump, Mason Tyerman, Beau Weiss, Andrew Wiest, boys large ensemble, Chase Co.; Madison Gifford, Michaela Giebler, girls small ensemble, St. Pat’s; Bridgeport, girls large ensemble; Rhett Edelman, Logan Fletcher, Sam Sachtjen, Jevvrey Shirley, saxophone ensemble, Hershey; Katie Abbott, Christian Allen, Cruz Brooks, Kayla McNeel, brass ensemble, Hershey; Eryka Anderson, Emma Kramer, trumpet ensemble, Hershey; James Heirigs, William Moats, Porter Connick, Derek Ebmeier, Logan Robirds, Dimitri Pettie, percussion ensemble, St. Pat’s; Maylynn Walker, Mallory McClenahan, Ella Uehling, mixed woodwind ensemble, Perkins Co.
Solo performers, superior non-medalists:
Vocal: Andrew Brosius, St. Pat’s; Haden Rahmig, Bridgeport; Brendan Pump, Chase Co.; Beau Weiss, Chase Co.; Kristyn Woolley, Hershey; Delaney Pohl, Bridgeport; Emma Patterson, Kimball; Chloe Guo, St. Pat’s; Hannah Schildhauer, Kimball; Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s; Glory Naughtin, Sutherland; Mattaya Mills, Sutherland; Madison Gifford, St. Pat’s; Madelynn Hanes, Chase Co.; Mallory McClenahan, Perkins Co.; Grace Moore, Kimball
Instrumental: Cassandra Hopwood, Bridgeport; Riley Golden, Bridgeport; Emma Patterson, Kimball; Ceiden Childears, Hershey; Brendan Pump, Chase Co.; Issiah Dunn, Perkins Co.; Avalon Quick, Hershey; Hanna Berry, Bridgeport; Amber Childers, Kimball; Isaiah Seymour, Kimball; Carlee Murdoch, Kimball; Chloe Guo, St. Pat’s; Eryka Anderson, Hershey; Tristan Maxcy, Sutherland; Cruz BGrooks, Hershey; Hannah Schildhauer, Kimball; James Heirigs, St. Pat’s; Rylan Hudson, Hershey; Jake Pashcke, Bridgeport.