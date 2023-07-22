Related to this story
Most Popular
After living in Arizona for five years, Jane Wilkinson and her husband Daren moved back to North Platte to be near family. She volunteers with…
The North Platte school board Feb. 10 approved a teaching contract for Sky Seery, who succeeded 27-year North Platte Public Library director C…
A North Platte man causes injury after shoving another man, leading to his arrest.
The former Diane Schroeder, an all-class All-State player for Coach Steve Morgan's 1975 Class B champions, was the University of Nebraska-Linc…
City Council members gave 5-3 initial approval to a 3% tax on "mobile telecommunciations devices." Higher fees and tougher regulations on skil…