Jul 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 a cross with the name Kyu Cho, a victim of a May 6 mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, that left eight people dead, stands at a makeshift memorial. TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS Police on the scene of a July 3 shooting in Philadelphia, where four people were shot and killed. STEVEN M. FALK, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular New Omaha pro volleyball team names 1970s Ogallala star Mendenhall its president, CEO The former Diane Schroeder, an all-class All-State player for Coach Steve Morgan's 1975 Class B champions, was the University of Nebraska-Linc… North Platte man sentenced for domestic abuse He resisted arrest and an officer performed an armbar takedown to gain control and put him in handcuffs. As new terminal plans develop, Lee Bird Field gets EAS bids from SkyWest, Alaska carrier Incumbent SkyWest would keep flying 14 flights a week between North Platte and Denver, while Ravn Alaska hopes for federal Essential Air Servi… Omahan slain in Regency home; alleged culprit shot, killed by police after chase into Iowa Michael Briggs, 42, was being pursued as a person of interest in the killing of Steven Greg Donsbach and in a domestic assault report from a s… Wasserburger has "place at the table" in Chicago “I felt like a guy in the trenches,” said Wasserburger. “They were all throwing daggers at the beef industry. Even pork and chicken were takin…