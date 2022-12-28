Assessment brings out areas of need in community

Great Plains Health recently completed a comprehensive needs assessment for its coverage area.

The Community Needs Health Assessment report was conducted in collaboration with Community Hospital Consulting of Plano, Texas. The study helps GPH address areas of improvement for providing community health care.

The data, gathered from local sources, was used to capture a view of significant areas of need for North Platte and surrounding areas. Megan McGown, chief development officer, said the list has not changed much from the previous two editions of assessments.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not moving the needle in those areas, but they are really big areas (of need),” McGown said. “Take a look at the prevention education about chronic diseases. We have a lot of heart disease here and we have a lot of diabetic population here in Lincoln County.”

She said although progress is being made, there is still a lot of work to be done.

The assessment is required as part of the Affordable Care Act. Tax-exempt hospitals must complete the assessment once every three years. GPH had conducted the study in 2014 and 2017 previously.

As a result of the assessment, the hospital has set these priorities:

• Recruit and retain quality health care professionals.

• Increase access to mental and behavioral health care.

• Improve access to medical and dental care.

• Increase prevention education to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases, preventable conditions, readmissions and high mortality rates.

• Increase access to safe and affordable housing.

The housing issues have been discussed frequently by community leaders.

“People think housing doesn’t have anything to do with health care,” McGown said. “It has a lot to do with health care, and not just from a recruitment standpoint in getting more workers to create more access, but also from where you’re sleeping at night impacts your health.”

Living in substandard housing without heat or other utilities has many health implications, McGown said.

McGown said the next step is implementing strategies to address the needs.

She said Community Hospital Consulting worked a diverse group of about 30 sources across demographics in North Platte to get a full picture. That helps determine where the gaps are and what is missing, McGown said.

Now GPH must map out how to address those needs, specifically, she said.

The plan states that Lincoln County has a lower rate of primary care providers per 100,000 population than the state as a whole.

One interviewee said, “We’re about to have an explosion of growth in North Platte. Along with a huge explosion, all of your other services are going to become strained. For our primary care providers and emergent care, this could cause growing pains. This is going to be a middle class issue. We already have a shortage right now and we haven’t started to grow yet.”

McGown said the new Primary Care Center will offer expanded services through recruitment of new physicians. She said medical staff leadership identifies the needs and guides the recruitment of physicians in those particular areas and the new facility allows more room to address the health care shortages.

“We have a physician’s assistant program we’re starting through Kansas State University,” McGown said. “Those students will come here to do their round to learn the trade. That helps us from a recruitment standpoint. They come in, they get in the door.”

She said advanced practitioners also will help alleviate issues with access to care.

McGown said there have been ongoing questions about GPH creating a monopoly of health care and perhaps driving out independent physicians in the community.

“It is not our goal to buy up every independent practice,” McGown said. “That’s not something we’re after. Every practice that we have brought under our umbrella has approached us first.”

She said private practice physicians have come to GPH to find relief from other aspects of owning a business.

“They’ve approached us and said, look, we want to practice medicine, we want to take care of patients,” McGown said. “We don’t want to do regulatory paperwork for insurance companies. We don’t want to do hiring and firing; we don’t want to do payroll.”

The regulatory environment in health care is complex and changing all the time, she said. By joining forces with GPH, physicians are freed up to do what they are called to do, practice medicine.

The health needs assessment can be found at gphealth.org/about-us/community-impact/. Great Plains Health invites all community members to provide feedback on its CHNA and implementation plan report. Instructions on how to provide feedback are included at the end of the report.