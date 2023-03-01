Aubrie Charter of North Platte was named Miss Nebraska Teen USA 2023 at a pageant in Omaha on Sunday. She will compete for the Miss Teen USA 2023 title in Reno, Nevada, in October, at a date yet to be announced.

Aubrie, who will turn 18 on March 9, is a senior at North Platte High School. Her parents are Brandi and Adam Charter.

Competing as Miss Lincoln County Teen USA, Aubrie was also named Miss Congeniality and given the Active Wear award at The Rose Theater at 2001 Farnam St.

She said this is an honor that she does not take lightly. “When I was younger I always looked up” those who carried titles such as the one she now holds. It was “like they were most important women on earth.”

She encourages other girls to take opportunities to develop their self confidence and the skills that make these and other opportunities possible.

She will graduate from high school on May 13. She plans to study pre-pharmacy at University of Nebraska-Kearney, then attend pharmacy school in Nebraska or Kansas.

Aubrie’s Miss Teen USA 2023 platform is “A Little Birdy Loves You — care and comfort for those already diagnosed." She shows that care by providing comfort bags to children and adults who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Deb Slocum, Aubrie’s late grandmother, was the motivation for her platform. Slocum died in 2017 after a ten-year battle with cancer. She lived in Franklin, Nebraska.

The bags include items that Slocum liked to take when she went in for treatments: homemade corn-filled heating pads, anti-nausea wrist bands, hard candies, lotion and hand sanitizer, crossword puzzles, socks, a light throw blanket, books that people have donated, etc.

Friends donate books and Aubrie conducts fund raisers to buy supplies. She had a fresh greenery sale at Christmastime, has sold cookie dough, and raffled a gun. Her parents, along with grandparents Lynn and Kent King, of North Platte, “help tremendously” with the project.

Aubrie has delivered the bags across the state from Scottsbluff to the Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte, to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. There she delivered special bags for the youngsters.

Aubrie is planning many appearances across the state this year, maybe even at a football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln – delivering comfort bags all along the way.