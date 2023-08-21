The Labor Day holiday period, including the end of summertime and the holiday weekend, is a busy time on our nation’s roadways. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Regions 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, is partnering with the National Park Service and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to collaborate with law enforcement to decrease impaired driving.

From Aug. 16 through Sept. 4, law enforcement throughout the region will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign. You’ll see officers working together during this time to take impaired drivers off the roads in their dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of summer this year, plan to do it safely.

According to NHTSA, 13,384 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2021 — that’s one person every 39 minutes. On average, more than 11,000 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes each year from 2017 to 2021. This is why our local law enforcement is working alongside NHTSA Region 7, NPS, and M.A.D.D. to remind drivers that impaired driving is not only illegal; it’s a matter of life and death. As you head out to festivities during the end of summer and Labor Day weekend, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to make a plan for a sober ride if they know they’ll be drinking,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “The Drive Sober campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and it takes lives. Drivers, let’s form a partnership this Labor Day and every day: Help us protect our community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”

During the 2021 Labor Day holiday period (6 p.m. Sept. 3 to 5:59 a.m. Sept. 7), there were 531 crash fatalities nationwide. Of these 531 traffic crash fatalities, 41% (216) involved an impaired driver, and more than a quarter (27%) involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit (.15+ BAC). Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period in 2021, 48.8% of those drivers were impaired, with BACs of .08 or higher.

There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare. If available, use your community’s sober ride program. If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately. Remember: A few dollars spent on a ride home is a lot cheaper than a DUI, which can cost up to $10,000.

“Don’t ever be too proud or embarrassed to ask for a ride. Allowing a sober driver to help you get home safely keeps you and others safe,” DeCourcy said. “What’s more embarrassing than asking for a sober ride home? Spending the night in jail. Having your car impounded. Losing your job. Getting into a crash and killing or injuring yourself and others. None of these are better outcomes for your or our community.”

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.