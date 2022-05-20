 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bassett (MUST EMAIL IF YOU ARE INTERESTED!

Bassett (MUST EMAIL IF YOU ARE INTERESTED!

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION ••BASSETT•• Approximate DOB June 15th 2021 He’s a big guy, unusually tall for just being 11 months... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News