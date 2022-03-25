Bassett He has had a rough start in life. Dumped at a local dog park with his litter mates…he has... View on PetFinder
Janet Franks died on Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 59, two years after her abusive ex-husband set her on fire. Her name was added to the list of Nebraska's domestic violence homicides.
State Patrol investigators discovered several firearms missing from the Minatare Police Department and allege Bryan Martinez sold three weapons to a local pawn shop.
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at the unmarked intersection of West First Street and South Sycamore Street around noon Th…
“I’m beginning to see all these big goals I’ve been looking toward," Jayson Scott said after his win Saturday. "I’m starting to get closer and closer. I’m ready to take that next step."
This Husker notebook has a distinct special teams feel to it, including a new punter doing something "we haven't always had."
Preston Walls had just finished a shift when he heard the call on the scanner about a baby not breathing. He knocked on the door and said, “Give me the baby.” Then he went into action.
A hearing date before the state Appeals Court is not scheduled yet. Allen as the appellant must file a brief by June 1.
District Judge Michael Piccolo scheduled a one-day evidentiary hearing for Sept. 7. Piccolo’s decision came after a March 15 hearing.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
Maywood native Kim Hansen is set to receive a pair of awards: UNL’s Women of Courage, Character and Commitment Award and the Family and Friends Recognition Award.
