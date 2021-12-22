Being North Platte Public School superintendent is like 'coming home'

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education selected a familiar face to lead the district in bringing back Todd Rhodes.
Rhodes will become superintendent July 1 after the final day of Ron Hanson’s seven years in the district. Rhodes has been superintendent of Gothenburg Public Schools since June 2019.
“My wife, Darlene, and I, we’re excited about that opportunity to not only be a part of the school system, but to be back in the community as well,” Rhodes said in a phone interview Wednesday. “The first thing is it’s just been an honor to serve Gothenburg Public Schools and this community. Gothenburg is a unique community, a very progressive small town, and we have a great school system over here.”
Rhodes said he is thankful for the opportunity Gothenburg gave him.
“In terms of North Platte, it’s been kind of a whirlwind from the time I decided to apply for the position,” Rhodes said, “and then, of course, through the interview and being offered the position and accepting it.”
Throughout his interview day Dec. 16, Rhodes said several times that this opportunity was “coming home.”
Rhodes served the district from 2006 to 2013 as principal at Adams Middle School and at North Platte High School. He left in 2013 to become superintendent in Maxwell.
Creating and fostering positive relationships across the district will be a big focus.
“I think you instill mutual honesty and respect when you build those relationships,” Rhodes said. “I’m a people person, that’s the way I operate.”
A part of that process is inviting a culture of collaboration, Rhodes said.
“I think you heard me say in the interview, I’ve always considered education to be a ‘we’ business and not a ‘me’ business,” Rhodes said. “Education is hard and there’s just no doubt about it, we’re better together than we are working as individuals.”
Striving for quality relationships will help the district continue to grow, he said.
“I think the other piece is we have a lot of good structures and programs in place,” Rhodes said. “That’s a tribute to Dr. Hanson and the board of education that they’ve put those in place.”
His vision is to be able to instill and install a growth mindset across the board.
“I think that becomes really transparent whether you’re talking about classrooms, whether you’re talking about buildings,” Rhodes said. “We want to be the best that we possibly can be and we never stop growing as people and professionals as well.”
Rhodes talked about his take on the controversial health standards that had been proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I think there was some disappointment across the state with administrators with kind of how that was rolled out by the Department of Education,” Rhodes said. “Our approach here (Gothenburg) and the group of superintendents that are colleagues of mine that I work with, we approached that with the idea that we want to communicate what we see in our school districts with the commissioner and the department of ed so they kind of know what we’re dealing with.”
Despite the negativity related to the process, Rhodes said, a positive came out of it as well.
“One of the positives is that the department has been much more transparent with school districts than they have been in the past,” Rhodes said. “I know that Dr. (Matthew) Blomstedt visited North Platte. That same day he was over here at Gothenburg and we had a discussion about what that did internally to school district when (the health standards) were released.” Blomstedt is commissioner of the Department of Education.
A number of districts took the stance, Rhodes said, that they would not adopt the health standards as presented.
“That is something that we did here at Gothenburg,” Rhodes said. “We listened to our community over here, as a lot of school districts did.”
He said the communication with the Department of Education is better than districts previously had.
“I was fairly disappointed in how those rolled out,” Rhodes said. “It seemed we were somewhat blindsided by that, I think, as school districts were. It was unfortunate the way that it kind of transpired.”
One of the challenges the North Platte district faces in the future is staffing.
“When we look at both classified and certified, I think we’re going to need to continue to look outside of the box to attract quality applicants for positions,” Rhodes said. “What we know right now, and I do visit with our four-year institutions quite often, is that we’re not seeing a lot of kids graduate from high school and go into education.”
He said the schools need to work to change that across the state.
“There’s a lot of potential there to grow our own as well and certainly have some sort of education career path,” Rhodes said. “North Platte is doing some of that, but we may need to look at enhancing that a little bit as well.”
The teacher shortage may be more prevalent in some areas than others.
“I think we’re going to need to be proactive,” Rhodes said. “The other piece of that, quite honestly, is teacher retention as well — what we do to keep our teachers, or any employee for that matter.”
He wants to make sure current employees stay.
“I firmly believe that one of the ways you do that is by building good quality relationships with people,” Rhodes said.
A servant-style leadership, as he defined it in his interviews, will include being visible within and outside the district.
“The really neat thing about North Platte and the size of that school district is you have 11 directors that are very passionate about the work they do,” Rhodes said. “Whether it’s teaching and learning or it’s finance, whether it’s HR, whether it’s food service and what that can allow the superintendent to do is really get out in the buildings.”
Others have told him that in a Class A school district, it may be difficult to spend a lot of time in face-to-face opportunities.
“There seems to be this thought that you can’t do that because of size and the amount of people,” Rhodes said. “Frankly, that’s going to be a big piece of those first 60 to 90 days, is getting out in buildings. That’s how you see what the culture is.
“I don’t think you do that sitting in an office or sitting in meetings.”
Rhodes said he will work hard to build relationships.
“That’s really what it’s got to be about,” Rhodes said. “I want people to know a little bit about me, but I want them to feel like I’m somebody that is approachable and they can come visit with.”
He is excited about many things, but “I think more than anything I’m excited to get to meet people, to reestablish the relationships that I’ve had,” Rhodes said. “Then we’re going to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
Rhodes has been in education for 29 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Wayne State College, his master’s in educational administration at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, specialist degree in educational administration at Wayne State and his doctorate in educational administration at Doane University.
He and Darlene have four children, Mika, Kylan, Kiera and Carson. The three oldest graduated from North Platte High School and Carson will graduate from Gothenburg in May.
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.