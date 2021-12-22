Being North Platte Public School superintendent is like 'coming home'

He said the communication with the Department of Education is better than districts previously had.

“I was fairly disappointed in how those rolled out,” Rhodes said. “It seemed we were somewhat blindsided by that, I think, as school districts were. It was unfortunate the way that it kind of transpired.”

One of the challenges the North Platte district faces in the future is staffing.

“When we look at both classified and certified, I think we’re going to need to continue to look outside of the box to attract quality applicants for positions,” Rhodes said. “What we know right now, and I do visit with our four-year institutions quite often, is that we’re not seeing a lot of kids graduate from high school and go into education.”

He said the schools need to work to change that across the state.

“There’s a lot of potential there to grow our own as well and certainly have some sort of education career path,” Rhodes said. “North Platte is doing some of that, but we may need to look at enhancing that a little bit as well.”

The teacher shortage may be more prevalent in some areas than others.