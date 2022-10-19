Bekka Allick stars as Nebraska volleyball sweeps No. 12 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick had the best match of her college career to help Nebraska get a quick 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win against No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday.

Allick had 12 kills on 18 attempts for a .611 hitting percentage. A few of her kills were quickly shot to the floor with little chance for a dig. She also had four blocks.

The efficient production of Allick and middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord (five kills on eight attempts) helped Nebraska have a nice .295 hitting percentage.

Now Nebraska (17-1, 9-0 Big Ten) has gone more than one month without a loss, winning 10 consecutive matches. Each of the last five matches have been sweeps, with Nebraska winning 16 straight sets.

Madi Kubik added nine kills on .304 hitting, and Ally Batenhorst had seven kills.

The first set was back-and-forth most of the way, but Allick had three kills down the stretch to help Nebraska win the set 25-21.

Purdue has the Big Ten leader in kills with freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson. But the kills didn’t come as easy against the No. 1 defense in the nation. Hudson had season lows in both kills (seven) and hitting percentage (-.086). She had seven kills on 35 attempts with 10 hitting errors.