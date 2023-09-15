Division between U.S. Supreme Court justices is a growing concern, Amanda L. Tyler said Thursday in an interview before her Town Hall Lecture Series event in North Platte.

In the past few years, the legal scholar, professor and former clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said, “Justices engaged with one another in ways that could be interpreted as personal.”

“We’re seeing justices publicly disagree with each other through the press and through public speaking in a way that I can’t remember having seen in my lifetime,” she said.

While that can be seen as a reflection of the country’s political climate as a whole, “it’s very different than when I clerked for the court” in 1999-2000.

Tyler pointed to Ginsberg’s deep friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia, whose thoughts about the Constitution and U.S. law vastly differed from Ginsberg’s.

“It would really be difficult to paint two people who thought more differently how we should interpret the Constitution, and yet they were very dear friends,” she said. “Justice Scalia liked to say — and he would say this next to her while doing an event — ‘I attack ideas, I don’t attack people.’”

Tyler pointed to Ginsberg’s majority opinion in the U.S. vs. Virginia in 1996, when the Supreme Court on a 7-1 vote struck down Virginia’s male-only enrollment policy for the Virginia Military Institute.

It was a decision Ginsberg was very proud of, Tyler said, not just because it was a culmination of Ginsberg’s women’s rights work from the 1960s and 1970s, but also because Scalia’s dissenting opinion made her majority opinion better.

Scalia gave Ginsberg his dissenting opinion on the Friday before the opinions were to be released, Ginsberg recounted at Scalia’s 2016 funeral. Ginsberg used Scalia’s “searing” rebuttal to strengthen her argument.

“I think it’s an example of a well-functioning court,” she said. “Just like any other place — you can have disagreement, but you can do it in a healthy manner and you can engage with one another. And it forces you to think through your position more carefully. I fear that we’re not seeing as much of that on the court today.”

Tyler earned a degree in public policy from Stanford University before attaining her master’s degree in jurisprudence from Harvard Law and accepting clerkships with Judge Guido Calabresi in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Ginsberg at the Supreme Court.

After those clerkships, she practiced law at Sidley & Austin in Washington, D.C., which included trying cases in front of the Supreme Court.

She then accepted a faculty position at Berkeley. Today she is the Shannon C. Turner Professor of Law at UC Berkeley’s School of Law.

With Ginsberg, Tyler co-authored “Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union,” published by the University of California Press in 2021 and released in paperback this year.

Those divisions Tyler spoke about on the Supreme Court are not only a reflection of the general public, but also of her students at the University of California, Berkeley. There, she hopes to teach aspiring legal professionals the importance of sound reasoning and the place dissent has in strengthening that reasoning.

It is very difficult to convince a judge or jury that the other side is wrong, “if you don’t understand that other position,” she said. “When you’re training lawyers — if you want them to be good lawyers, effective lawyers — part of that training entails forcing them to confront arguments from the other side, so they can explain why they are wrong.”

Making sure discussions in the classroom are balanced has become harder the last decade, she said. One way to encourage students to think about opposing viewpoints is to examine a current case. In that seminar, students must complete both majority and dissenting opinions in the same case for the course’s final.

“Students find that challenging, but it’s been really interesting over the years,” she said. “I had a student a couple of years ago who was very easily categorized on one side of the liberal-conservative spectrum and that student wrote an absolutely spectacular dissent for the opposing view. So much so that I emailed the student and said ‘are you sure you’re on the right side?’ I was really pleased with that, because it showed the assignment really worked.”

During her lecture, Tyler touched on those divisions and spoke about the dominant voices on the current court — who she said were Chief Justice John G. Roberts and Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

She also spoke about pending cases before the court during the next term, which begins Oct. 1: a domestic violence and gun rights case as well as a free-speech case. She also addressed the rise of originalism, a “highly influential” approach to interpreting the Constitution — and Scalia’s legacy as the first sitting justice to strictly adhere to originalism.

“Originalism — as the majority of the court has been applying it — is asking to look backward and asking what did the Constitution mean when it was ratified?” she said. “The two key dates we look at are 1789 and 1868, because we tend to be interpreting the original Constitution or primarily the Reconstruction amendments — the 14th in particular.”