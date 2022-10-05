Best of the West Music Festival set for Oct. 17

The finest high school musicians from throughout the area will unite at North Platte Community College to showcase their talent and skills.

NPCC’s music department will host the 2022 Best of the West Music Festival Oct. 17. Students must be nominated by their teachers to participate.

“We are thrilled to host over 100 high school musicians from 12 schools for our annual Best of the West music festival,” said Kristin Simpson, NPCC music instructor. “The students will come together to rehearse high-caliber music in a unique environment that has them working alongside, not just their peers, but college level musicians and instructors as well.”

All-day rehearsals will culminate in an open to the public performance. The high school musicians will join members of the college’s concert choir and jazz band on stage for the NPCC Fall Concert. More than 50 students are expected to perform in each ensemble.

The concert is free to attend. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

Simpson will lead the choir while Jennifer Winder directs the band and Pam Koch serves as the collaborative accompanist.

The participating schools are:

Anselmo-Merna.

Arapahoe.

Arthur County.

Chase County.

Creek Valley.

Gothenburg.

Hershey.

Maxwell.

Stapleton.

St. Pat’s.

Wallace.

Wauneta-Palisade.