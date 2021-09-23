Betty
North Platte police are investigating after a dead female was found in a residence Saturday.
“We are treating more patients with less staff,” said CEO Mel McNea.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
The Bulldogs senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another one to help North Platte cruise to a 47-9 victory over Lincoln North Star on Friday at Bauer Field.
- Updated
The fight seemed to be prompted by the social media platform that has recently inspired teens across the country — and in Lincoln — to perform "devious licks" by vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing school property.
West Central District Health Department receives point-of-distribution unit to help with testing, vaccination
Once the pandemic emergency has concluded, the POD will be available for different uses. Currently, the POD is set up in the city parking lot between First and Second streets and Chestnut and Bailey, just south of the Federal Building.
Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association, said the demand for sorghum is increasing worldwide and he hopes to develop the means for producers to benefit economically from the crop.
The boy was deer hunting when he spotted someone trying to steal a tractor and wood splitter, a family lawyer said.
- Updated
As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement.
Last weekend I attended the funeral of one of my uncles, Mr. Pat Strasburger. He was an icon in the Sheridan County Sandhills ranching communi…