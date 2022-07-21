Bio Nebraska and Marylinn Munson announce STEM scholarship recipients

OMAHA — Bio Nebraska, together with Marylinn Munson, today announced the recipients of the inaugural Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarship for Nebraska high school students as they pursue relevant classroom study and professional experiences in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related fields. Scholarship recipients will each receive $2,500 in awards to be used towards tuition for the 2022-23 academic year.

Bio Nebraska & Marylinn Munson STEM Scholarship recipients:

Mattison Beattie of Sumner will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wil Fiddelke of Ravenna will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Stuti Jain of Omaha will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Miranda Langer of Spalding will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“It is a great pleasure to have this scholarship fund be launched with these four talented and bright young adults,” said Marylinn Munson, a Nebraska leader in the life science, biotechnology and agriculture industries. “Investing in STEM and learning is a vital investment in individual lives and our collective future. I am proud to be a part of this program.”

Scholarship applications were accepted from Nebraskan high school seniors who have been accepted to a Bio Nebraska approved college, community college or university, are planning to enroll in an undergraduate course of study in a STEM-related field and who plan to pursue a career with a STEM-related organization.

“Bio Nebraska is honored to have teamed with Marylinn Munson to offer these scholarships to the four outstanding students,” said Rob Owen, Executive Director of Bio Nebraska. “Workforce development and availability are the most important issues facing Nebraska’s bioscience industry. It is our hope these scholarships will help the momentum of building a talent pool of Nebraska students willing and able to offer their talents to Nebraska employers.”

“As an employer in this sector, it was exciting to read through the many applications and see the homegrown talent and enthusiasm heading our way in the industry,” said Josh Johnson, director of biologics operations for Huvepharma and chairman of the board for Bio Nebraska. “Congratulations to these four exceptional students, and many thanks to Marylinn Munson for her continued advocacy and commitment to providing these scholarships.”

For more information, go to bionebraska.org/stem-scholarship.