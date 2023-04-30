Nichole Hrebe of North Platte is the mother of a son, Jaxson Ryan, born April 25, 2023, weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Jacob and Misti Riewe of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Jan Carlton of North Platte.

Zach Lee and Mariah Chitwood of North Platte are the parents of a son, Parker James, born April 23, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Joe and Sue Chitwood of North Platte and Travis and Keni Lee of North Platte.

