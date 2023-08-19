GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ZELDA LYNN KAY REYES

Brittany Slack and Cordan Reyes of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Zelda Lynn Kay, born Aug. 16, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Birgit and Brian Richardson of Belfair, Washington, Destiny and Ivan Dominguez-Martinez of North Platte, Jeff and Missy Reyes of Sequim, Washington, and Terry Slack of Norfolk.

EVEREST LYNN SHARP Skyler Flood and Chandler Sharp of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Everest Lynn, born Aug. 16, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Charlene and Charles Swalberg of North Platte, and Melinda and Todd Sharp of North Platte.

CORA KAY CARLYLE

Kolton Carlyle and Breanne Cope of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Cora Kay, born Aug. 14, 2023, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Scott and Kandi Carlyle and, Trevor and Shelli Cope.

WAJER JEFFERY FLINT

Joshua and Jessica Flint of Arnold are the parents of a son, Wajer Jeffery, born Aug. 9, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Jeff and Beth Snyder of Brady, Billie Jo and Shawn Boyle of Brady and Wayne Schrad of Columbus.

ALIVIA MARIE HERGENRADER

Dustin and Alescia Hergenrader of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alivia Marie, born Aug. 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces.

SOPHIA RENAE SCHAEFFER

Drew and Dakota Schaeffer of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Renae, born Aug. 4, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Cindy Miller of North Platte, Layne Miller of North Platte and Pam and Rod Schaeffer of Stapleton. Great-grandparents are Linda Kaldenberg of Lone Tree, Colorado, Gail and Ed Miller of Sidney and Gerald and Donna Barnum of Stapleton.

RHETT LLOYD GRIFFITHS

Ryan and MicKayla Griffiths of Wallace are the parents of a son, Rhett Lloyd, born Aug. 4, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Rod and Kristi Griffiths of Wallace, and Clint and Christy Sheets of Wallace. Great-grandparents are Sharon Ryun of Wallace, Ardith Clark of North Platte and Iva Mueller of Omaha.

EVELINA RAMONA MODLIN

Caiden and Santana Modlin of North Platte are the parents of a son, born Aug. 6, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Rebekah Powell of North Platte, Richard Modlin of Troy, Alabama, Mike Laack of North Platte and Sandy Casillas of North Platte.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.