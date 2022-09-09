Birth Announcements, Sept. 10

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
JAXSON WILLIAM SCHULKEY
Amy Schulkey of North Platte is the mother of a son, Jaxson William, born Sept. 2, 2022, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Ryan and Jennifer Schulkey of Fremont, and Harold and Beth Daniels of Butler, Missouri. Great-grandparents are Randall and Patti Paxton.
AARON JAY SCHMIDT
Elizabeth Moeller and Logan Schmidt of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Aaron Jay, born Sept. 2, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Crystal Disney and Travis Schmidt, both of Wymore, Darcy Beauchamp, Jenn Kugler and Daniel Beauchamp, all of Ogallala. Great-grandparents are Michele Kugler and Ronald Kugler of Ogallala and Lurie and Vickie Love of Wray, Colorado.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.