Former Maxwell Baptist Church Pastor Robert Allen was honored as finalist for the Christian Indie Awards in both 2022 and 2023.

Allen has written a series of books on revival in America beginning with the 1918 Billy Sunday campaign in New York City and ending with a future world-wide awakening. The books combine historical fiction with “dynamic and riveting action, as well as wholesome romance,” according to a press release.

"Sunday in New York," published by CrossLink, captures baseball evangelist Billy Sunday’s battle with the devil for the soul of New York City on the eve of World War I. Other books, published by Wipf and Stock, Resource Publications, include "Crusade: The Spirit Moves in the City of Angels"; "Revival in the Rockies: Politics, Rodeo, and Southern Gospel and Megachurch: World-wide Revival."

The books are available at Amazon.com or The Bible Story Family, PO Box 28342, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55428.