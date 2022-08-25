Brady football drops inaugural 6-man game to state-ranked SEM

BRADY — The Eagles introduction to 6-man football on Thursday was upstaged by a program more accustomed to the game style.

Summer-Eddyville-Miller, ranked fourth in the Omaha World-Herald’s state preseason prep football poll, scored on nine straight possessions in a 72-26 win over host Brady in the season opener for both teams.

Eagles junior quarterback Rylie Shirk connected with Blake Lusk and Gatlyn Carr for touchdown passes of 55- and 47-yards, respectively, and also with Brock Miller on a 13-yard score.

Dillon Miller scored on a 1-yard run for Eagles, who made the move from 8- to 6-man football this season.

“They’re a really good team,” Eagles coach Andy Seamann said. “They’re 21 deep on their roster and have really good players across the board. We just made too many mistakes in the first half, trying to adjust to 6-man. We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”

Quarterback Noah Eggleston, one of six returning starters on the Mustangs squad,threw touchdown passes of 39, 27, 23 and 14 yards and also returned an interception 45 yards for another score.

The Mustangs rolled off five straight touchdowns in the first half after Brady scored on the opening possession of the game — a run capped by Kellen Eggleston’s second touchdown reception of the game with 23 seconds left in the half.

“They utilize all six players (on offense)”, Seamann said of the Mustangs. “You have three guys who are ineligible in 8-man, but in (6-man), everyone is eligible and they understand it and do a good job of using all of them. In the first half we thought we had No. 20 (Eggleston) corralled, but he is a really good quarterback and he just dumped it to an up-back or the center.”

Miller scored on a short run to give the Brady a 6-0 lead just 3 minutes, 48 seconds into the game. The Eagles then turned the ball over on downs twice and committed three turnovers over their next five possessions in the first half.

“We let them take control,” Seamann said. “We had the turnovers and a coupl bobbled pitches. But we will learn. We will get better.”

Noah Eggleston then picked off a Brady pass over the middle two plays later and then raced down the far sideline for the Mustangs second touchdown in a span of 43 seconds.

Brady’s sixth possession lasted just one play as Rylie Shirk connected with Lusk on the long touchdown pass with a second left in the first half to cut the Mustangs lead to 40-12.

The Eagles have a bye week now and Seamann welcomes the timing of it.

“A Week 2 bye is absolutely perfect for us,” he said. “I’d prefer (the schedule) was like college football where your first (game) was an easy one, not against the No. 3 team in the state. But there was a lot of hard lessons we learned and we’re gong to take those lessons and come back better.

“(Opponents) from here on out will see a different team.”