Brady hopes team speed pays off in program move to 6-man game this year

BRADY — The numbers necessitated the move for the Eagles football program.

With just 14 high school players, four less than the district’s junior high numbers, Brady dropped down from 8-man to 6-man football for this season.

“I think the kids have embraced it,” Eagles coach Andy Seamann said during a team practice. “They knew numberswise, we had no other choice.”

There are also some numbers that show the Eagles could be successful in a new format for the program.

Brady returns four starters from a team that finished with a 2-6 mark last season, and two players — Dillon Miller and Blake Lusk — placed second and seventh, respectively, in the Class D boys 200 meter final in the NSAA state track meet last spring.

“I think we adapt well to the 6-man game,” Seamann said. “The (offenses) are spread out and we have lots of speed. Our offensive gameplay will take advantage of that speed — to get our kids out in the open field and give them 1-on-1 opportunities.”

Miller, who also finished third in the 100 final, is looking forward to those chances.

“That’s exactly what I want,” said Miller, who scored 13 touchdowns last season. “There’s a lot more open field. Like, when we practice, it feels like no one is out there sometimes.”

Rylie Shirk, who averaged a team-best 74.9 receiving yards per game last year, takes over as quarterback with Shane Most’s graduation. Cameron Carr is the fourth returning starter.

“Staying healthy and building some depth is going to be important,” Seamann said. “Even in 6-man we are not going to be one of the biggest teams numbers-wise. So having that depth and building it in practice and reps during games is going to be important.”

Also important, Seamann added, is how his team handles adversity.

“Some times in 8-man, or in the past, we would have a bad play and let that turn into five or six bad plays,” Seamann said. “In 6-man, you let five or six bad plays happen and you’re in trouble.”

Both issues could be tested a number of times this season with a challenging schedule.

Three of Brady’s opponents were ranked in the Omaha World-Herald’s initial 6-man poll of the season. That includes the season opener against No. 4 Sumner-Eddyvile-Miller, a team that returns all six starters from last season.

“It’s going to be a big measuring stick to see where we are right from the start,” Seamann said.

The schedule also includes matchups against No. 3 Wallace and No. 7 Arthur County.

“None of our games are easy. They all are going to be challenging,” Miller said. “We just have to go out and play our best.”

And if that happens, Brady feels it could be a group to contend with.

“With our speed, our returning starters and our talent, we feel we can be a district champion team,” Seamann said. “We feel that can go into the playoffs and make some noise.”