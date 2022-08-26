Brady volleyball roster features mix of both key returners and newcomers

BRADY — The gang is back together in Brady.

Well, at least nearly so.

The Brady volleyball team graduated just one senior from last year’s group that finished with just three wins on the season. Fifteen players are on the Eagles roster this year and seven of them are freshman.

The Eagles also have four sophomores and four seniors, and nearly all of those individuals recorded notable varsity playing time last year.

“I’m taking everybody I had last season and just putting another year of practice, another year of games in,” said Brady coach Rebecca Stearns. “It’s nice to be able to have that same group coming back. That doesn’t happen every year.”

The team’s experience has grown, and with it, the expectations for this fall. An increase in the wins is just the start of what the Eagles hope to accomplish during the season.

“Last year we knew we were rebuilding. We knew we were going to take some hard hits and struggle a bit,” Stearns said. “But I think (the players’) confidence from just having that year of experience under their belts is what is going to change games for us.

“(The team) wants a winning record. They want into districts. They want into state,” she said. “They want to go as far as they can and I encourage that. If you don’t have the dream to do it, you can’t get there.”

Stearns pointed to a solid core of four players that should aid the Eagles’ efforts in accomplishing those lofty goals: senior middle Summer McConville, sophomore libero Keaton Fattig, and the team’s two setters — senior Harley Bartels and sophomore Taryn Stearns.

McConville said the Eagles’ chemistry so far this season is notable.

“Everyone has been pretty positive toward one another,” she said. “If feels like this year we’re connected more. It’s just more positive vibes.”

She added that mental errors were perhaps more costly to the Eagles last year than the physical ones. McConville said the Eagles would let a bad play or adversity linger on the court and a swing point would then turn into a run for an opponent.

Fattig affirmed her teammate’s point and said the key for Brady this year comes down to a few simple points.

“Just working together and having a positive attitude,” Fattig said.

The Eagles have a youthful roster overall but also one that gives Stearns a number of options to go with in the team rotation this season.

“That’s what we’re starting to work on,” Stearns said. “One nice thing about having 15 (players) is that we can go pretty deep. We should be able to take care of situations if we need to due to injury or illness.

“I’ve got a lot of options with this group, which is nice.”