Brady wrestling takes step back in numbers but returns talent on roster

BRADY — The Brady wrestling team might lack the numbers for dual meet success, but there are some individuals in the lineup who carry high expectations into the season.

Returning state qualifiers — senior Cameron Carr and sophomore Kellin Nelson — highlight the eight-wrestler Eagles roster. Both individuals fell in the consolation round of the tournament.

"We are down a little bit from a year ago," Brady coach Bobby Cahill said. "Last year at our height we were around 12 or 13 (wrestlers). Individually we can be pretty competitive this year, but as far as a team, we just don't have enough guys."

Sophomore Aiden Mitchum, who will wrestle at 132 pounds this season, had the potential to reach the state tournament last season but his health prevented him from the opportunity.

Cahill said Mitchum was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks before the postseason. The illness zapped him of his conditioning and he wasn't at the same level when he was cleared and returned to the mat.

"He just was out of shape and couldn't compete," Cahill said.

Cahill believes Mitchum will be one of the wrestlers to watch this year as well as the two returning state qualifiers. He said Nelson has the potential to be the first Eagles wrestler to make four appearances in a prep career.

"That remains to be seen, obviously," Cahill said, "but he's got the potential."

Nelson, who will wrestle at 120 pounds and Mitchum, are among the three sophomores on the roster. Ashton Stevens will wrestle at 170 pounds.

Carr and Levi Jurjens, are slotted at 220 and 182 pounds and the lone seniors on the team.

There are three freshman on the varsity roster: Gatlyn Carr (138 pounds), Edmond Hagin (152) and Haydn Thomsen (160 pounds).

Cahill said one thing has been clear about the group so far. The Eagles return to competition with the Kenesaw Triangular on Jan. 5.

"It's the work ethic," Cahill said. "We just have really good work ethic. The kids are willing to learn and they want to get better.