Brady's Jocelyn Franzen looks to build off state-qualifying freshman season

BRADY — Jocelyn Franzen will attempt to build off her notable debut in the girls prep cross country scene.

The Brady sophomore is coming off a season in which she qualified for the NSAA state meet and placed 54th overall in the Class D race. Franzen, who also qualified for the state track meet in the 3,200 meter final, enters the year as the only member of the Eagles girls team as well.

“It’s been a change for her to not have somebody to run with but it’s definitely helping her learn more about herself and it’s making her a better runner,” Brady coach Stephanie Wolf said of Franzen. “She’s working hard, trying to make it back to state and seeing what she can do again.”

The Eagles boys team has just three members this season: senior Levi Jurjens, sophomore Jayden Tillman and freshman Ed Hagin. Jurjens is in his fourth year with the varsity program and also competed for two seasons with the junior high team.

“He is a solid rock,” Wolf said of the Eagles veteran. “He is doing such a good job in encouraging the younger kids because we (practice) with the junior high (runners). He is wanting to be here every day and is working hard.”

Wolf said Tillman had strong offseason program.

“You can tell that he ran more this summer. He came into (the year) in shape,” Wolf said. “He is working hard, has a good attitude and high expectations for himself this year.

“I give (the runners) a tentative training (schedule) of what I would like them to do,” she said. “We try and meet every couple weeks during the summer. It is always more fun to run with somebody than yourself. Everyone is working together and encouraging one another.”

Wolf said she continues to recruit for additional runners along with Eagles assistant coach and school superintendent James McGown. She said the junior high program has two boys and three girls.

“We’re really looking for those kids who don’t do any type of sports or any (activities) right now,” Wolf said. “We want to encourage them to at least come out and try (cross country) and have a good attitude with it.”

The Eagles kicked off their season on Thursday with a meet in Curtis and the schedule peaks near the end of September with three events — in Mullen, Kearney and Gothenburg — all within a span of eight days.

“That’s a trying time and toward the end of the season where (the runners) are starting to get a little more (physically) tired,” Wolf said. “That’s when we are looking to hit it hard.

“Right now we are just looking to set a base, looking and seeing where everyone is and leaving room for them to see improvement through the year,” she said. “I want to see (the runners) improve every meet — their times and placings. I want (each runner) to see their progress and know they are doing well (during the season).”