Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska promotes concussion awareness for new school year

LINCOLN — As summer winds down and the new school year gets underway, so begin new sports seasons for many student-athletes across the state. However, with these seasons also comes the risk of injuries, specifically, concussions.

According to the 2020-21 High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study by High School Reporting Information Online, head/face and concussion injuries accounted for approximately 15.6% of the 1.2 million injuries reported, a number second only to ankle-related injuries. This tracks with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report from 2019 where 15% of teens self-reported one or more sports and recreation-related concussions within the past 12 months.

Concussions not only sideline student-athletes in their respective sports, but they can also sideline them in the classroom — especially if left untreated and unmanaged. An article from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center notes that five out of 10 concussions go unreported. This can lead to prolonged symptoms and issues such as lowered impulse and emotional control, sensitivity to light and sound, difficulty concentrating and memory problems — making it challenging for students to succeed in the classroom. Often, assistance is needed to help the recovery process along and not put excess strain on the student’s healing brain. However, according to a recent article in the Journal of School Health, only 22.3% of educators feel confident in their ability to recognize a concussion and only 34% feel confident enough to help manage symptoms/recovery plans. Therefore, it is important for parents, coaches and educators to be able to recognize and help manage concussions and concussion symptoms.

To help parents and educators with concussion recognition and management, the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska offers tools and resources for recognizing and managing concussions such as the “Heads Up Concussion” flyer series developed by the CDC, the TACT Concussions and COVID tool from Get Schooled on Concussions, and the R.E.A.P. Manual developed by Dr. Karen McAvoy.

Heads Up Concussion fliers outline the key concussion signs and symptoms to look for in a variety of age groups from elementary ages all the way up through high school. These fliers as well as additional concussion information can be found at cdc.gov/headsup/index.html.

For educators, the TACT tool is a great resource for helping ease students who experienced a concussion or long COVID-19 back into the classroom by providing implementable tips and strategies for concussion management in the classroom. The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska and the Nebraska Concussion Coalition provide free subscriptions for teachers across the state. To access the TACT Tool, go to getschooledonconcussions.com/nebraska and enter the password “TACTnebraska2020.”

The R.E.A.P. Manual is a community-based model for developing Concussion Management Teams to identify and manage concussions–allowing the community to work together to help students recover and return to learning after a concussion. Parents, educators, and other community members can access the manual at biane.org/concussion-recognition-and-management/concussion-awareness.html.