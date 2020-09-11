North Platte homecoming game canceled again

The North Platte football team’s homecoming game set for Friday night has been cancelled again.
A statement by North Platte High School athletic director Jordan Cudney on the North Platte athletics Twitter account states that, “due to an additional number of Bulldog football players being held out of tonight’s game due to COVID-19 investigation, we are unable to fill those voids with players who are ready to play at the varsity level.
“We are truly sorry that this game could not be played for our players and coaches, our community and also for the Bellevue West Thunderbird football team. They were exceptional to work with through this process and we wish them nothing but the best the rest of the season.”
Cudney said in the statement that North Platte will look at the possibility of rescheduling the homecoming game.
Mike Sautter, a reporter with the Omaha World-Herald, tweeted that: "BW had buses loaded ready to head to North Platte for their football game tonight. NP was informed this morning that they needed to do additional contact tracing and that resulted in more players being quarantined."
North Platte scheduled Bellevue West after the Bulldogs initial opponent Kearney High School was canceled on Wednesday after a Kearney player tested positive for COVID-19 and the team and coaching staff was quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.