State Patrol releases names of victims in Wednesday I-80 crash

The Nebraska State Patrol released the names of three people who died in an Interstate 80 crash east of Hershey on Wednesday.

The driver of a GMC Yukon, Edgar Navarro, 24, and passengers Idayalid Bautista, 25, and Alexa Navarro, 4, all of Westminster, Colorado, were pronounced dead on scene, according to a press release from the State Patrol. According to the press release, Navarro lost control of the Yukon while driving east at about 10:41 a.m. in wintry conditions. The vehicle crossed the median, entering into westbound traffic where it collided with a semi-truck.

Two additional passengers in the Yukon, a 3-year-old girl and and 11-month-old girl were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte. They have since been transported to a hospital in Denver with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Edgar Navarro is the father of all three children. Bautista is the mother of the two surviving children. The driver of the semi was not injured.