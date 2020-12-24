 Skip to main content
State Patrol releases names of victims in Wednesday I-80 crash
A GMC Yukon lies mangled on the north side of Interstate 80 near Hershey Wednesday after the eastbound SUV lost control in the weather conditions and collided with a westbound semitrailer truck. The Nebraska State Patrol released the names of the three fatalities on Thursday. 

The Nebraska State Patrol released the names of three people who died in an Interstate 80 crash east of Hershey on Wednesday.

The driver of a GMC Yukon, Edgar Navarro, 24, and passengers Idayalid Bautista, 25, and Alexa Navarro, 4, all of Westminster, Colorado, were pronounced dead on scene, according to a press release from the State Patrol. According to the press release, Navarro lost control of the Yukon while driving east at about 10:41 a.m. in wintry conditions. The vehicle crossed the median, entering into westbound traffic where it collided with a semi-truck.

Two additional passengers in the Yukon, a 3-year-old girl and and 11-month-old girl were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte. They have since been transported to a hospital in Denver with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Edgar Navarro is the father of all three children. Bautista is the mother of the two surviving children. The driver of the semi was not injured.

