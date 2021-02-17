Threat of 2nd round of "rolling blackouts" recedes for now

***

A second round of "rolling blackouts" in North Platte likely will take place soon, city Public Service Director Layne Groseth said Wednesday morning.

Nebraska Public Power District had expected to return to Emergency Level 3 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said in an email to Nebraska press outlets.

"Rolling blackouts will be conducted throughout the NPPD service territory, with power being out for 45 minutes or longer in various locations until further notice," Becker said.

In a follow-up email at 10:15 a.m., Becker said the 14-state Southwest Power Pool had not yet had to move from Level 2 to Level 3, which would trigger the rolling blackouts to keep power supplies and demand balanced.

"We have been able to avoid service interruptions this morning, but things may change quickly," Becker said. "We will keep you informed if things change. We appreciate our customers' efforts to continue conserving energy."

Groseth, who oversees Municipal Light & Water in North Platte, said NPPD has informed the city-owned utility that the Platte River Mall area will be the first area to be shut down. The area south of Interstate 80 and east of U.S. Highway 83 would follow, he said.