Threat of 2nd round of "rolling blackouts" recedes for now

UPDATED, Feb. 17, 2021, 1:50 p.m.: NPPD spokesman Mark Becker says Southwest Power Pool has retreated to Emergency Level 1 for the time being. "We continue to urge all homes and businesses throughout our 14-state region to conserve electricity, but (we) are not directing any interruptions of service at this time," he said.
As was the case Tuesday, the next period to watch will be Wednesday's evening peak period. That starts about 5 p.m., when people start going home and turning things on there.
***
UPDATED, Feb. 17, 2021, noon: Tom Kent, CEO of Nebraska Public Power District, says Nebraskans can avert the need for a second round of rolling blackouts through NPPD's service area by staying vigilant and conserving energy.
Though Southwest Power Pool hasn't had to call for the rolling blackouts as expected earlier Wednesday, "it's still fairly tenuous" as the 17-state pool balances electricity demand and supplies, Kent told Nebraska reporters during an 11 a.m. video conference.
"I'm hopeful we will get through the day without any additional issues," Kent said. But it's important for users to avoid unnecessary energy usage "until the weather event begins to settle down."
***
UPDATED, Feb. 17, 2021, 10:15 a.m.: Updated to reflect NPPD saying the actual transition to a Level 3 emergency has been delayed but could take place any time depending on Southwest Power Pool power demands.
***
A second round of "rolling blackouts" in North Platte likely will take place soon, city Public Service Director Layne Groseth said Wednesday morning.
Nebraska Public Power District had expected to return to Emergency Level 3 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said in an email to Nebraska press outlets.
"Rolling blackouts will be conducted throughout the NPPD service territory, with power being out for 45 minutes or longer in various locations until further notice," Becker said.
In a follow-up email at 10:15 a.m., Becker said the 14-state Southwest Power Pool had not yet had to move from Level 2 to Level 3, which would trigger the rolling blackouts to keep power supplies and demand balanced.
"We have been able to avoid service interruptions this morning, but things may change quickly," Becker said. "We will keep you informed if things change. We appreciate our customers' efforts to continue conserving energy."
Groseth, who oversees Municipal Light & Water in North Platte, said NPPD has informed the city-owned utility that the Platte River Mall area will be the first area to be shut down. The area south of Interstate 80 and east of U.S. Highway 83 would follow, he said.
"They still don't know the timing" for shutdowns in the rest of North Platte, "but it could happen any time from this point forward," Groseth said about 9:45 a.m.