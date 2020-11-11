Watch now: GPH expects to get COVID-19 vaccine by late December

The first doses of a pioneering vaccine for COVID-19 should be available in North Platte by late December, Great Plains Health officials announced Wednesday.
Jason North, the hospital’s pharmacy director, said GPH is working with state officials to obtain the two-dose vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE.
Pfizer, a major U.S. pharmaceutical firm, and its German partner said Monday that it was proving more than 90% effective in clinical trials in warding off COVID-19 symptoms.
GPH’s announcement comes with COVID-19 accounting for nearly one-third of the hospital’s patient load and nearly 1,100 active cases in the six-county West Central District Health Department.
North said GPH front-line workers would receive the vaccine first, followed by the community’s first responders. It should be available for the health district’s general population before winter’s end, he added.
As soon as Pfizer announced its promising trial results, he said, GPH officials reached out to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to secure doses as soon as they’re cleared for use.
On top of “the newest cutting-edge medications and therapies” GPH already is using with COVID-19 patients, early vaccine access “puts us in the same playing field as many large academic institutions and large hospitals,” North said.
GPH has ordered a $9,000 “super-cold” freezer needed to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the required 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
North said the vaccine doses, which will arrive in boxes packed with dry ice, have to be administered within an hour of being taken out of the super-cold freezer.
That essentially means vaccines given through GPH will have to be given at locations in North Platte, with people in West Central’s other five counties — Arthur, Hooker, Logan, McPherson and Thomas — coming there to receive them.
North said regional hospitals will have to make similar preparations but likely also will receive vaccines directly from Pfizer around the same time for their front-line health workers and first responders.
If they don’t get them or can’t store them right away, GPH can vaccinate their front-line workers in North Platte, he said.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s two doses must be given 21 days apart, North said. Additional vaccines being tested by other makers could be either single-dose or two-dose, with some of them able to be stored at room temperature.
By the end of March, “we should be able to see pretty widespread community vaccination” throughout the region, he said.
Despite the vaccine news, North and GPH marketing manager Megan McGown renewed the hospital’s plea that people wear masks and maintain social distancing to limit COVID-19’s spread and protect health-care workers and first responders.
GPH had 23 coronavirus cases among its 70 patients Tuesday, McGown said, occupying 16 beds on the main tower’s third floor — the hospital’s original “COVID unit” — and seven more on the fourth floor.
“If the community could peer into a window into our ICU, if they could see a (COVID-19) patient, they would not hesitate to do everything they can to protect their loved ones,” North said.
WCDHD’s Tuesday evening COVID-19 report showed 1,088 active cases in its six counties, more than half the 1,806 cases confirmed since March.
Fifteen people have died from COVID-19, with the deaths of 15 others being investigated for connection with the virus, according to the department’s website.
