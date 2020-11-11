Watch now: GPH expects to get COVID-19 vaccine by late December

GPH has ordered a $9,000 “super-cold” freezer needed to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the required 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

North said the vaccine doses, which will arrive in boxes packed with dry ice, have to be administered within an hour of being taken out of the super-cold freezer.

That essentially means vaccines given through GPH will have to be given at locations in North Platte, with people in West Central’s other five counties — Arthur, Hooker, Logan, McPherson and Thomas — coming there to receive them.

North said regional hospitals will have to make similar preparations but likely also will receive vaccines directly from Pfizer around the same time for their front-line health workers and first responders.

If they don’t get them or can’t store them right away, GPH can vaccinate their front-line workers in North Platte, he said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s two doses must be given 21 days apart, North said. Additional vaccines being tested by other makers could be either single-dose or two-dose, with some of them able to be stored at room temperature.

By the end of March, “we should be able to see pretty widespread community vaccination” throughout the region, he said.