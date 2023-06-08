RICHMOND SHOOTING: A gunman targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a dispute with in Tuesday's shooting outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Va., after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School, police said. Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond's top prosecutor said.

SUDAN: The Al-Mayqoma orphanage in Sudan's war-torn capital was evacuated after the deaths of over 70 infants, toddlers and older children from hunger and illness in the past couple months, the U.N. children's agency and a charity said Wednesday.

STUDENT DEBT: President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. Republicans pushed the measure, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the plan. A decision is expected this summer.

CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against Hyundai and Kia, joining other cities beset by social media-driven car thefts due to a flaw in some car models.

CAPITOL RIOT: Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, an actor known for roles on the comedy television shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David," and Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., who owns funeral homes on Long Island, were arrested Wednesday on charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

TIKTOK: Two U.S. senators on Tuesday asked TikTok to explain what they called "misleading or inaccurate" responses about how the Chinese-owned social media platform stores and provides access to U.S. user data after recent news reports raised questions.