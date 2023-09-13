CHILD CARE: Democrats in Congress were set to introduce legislation Wednesday for a new round of money to keep the nation's child care industry afloat, saying thousands of programs are at risk of closing when federal pandemic relief runs out this month.

MANHUNT: Escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a rifle from a garage and fled a homeowner's gunfire, authorities said Tuesday as police closed roads in a rural stretch of southeastern Pennsylvania, told residents to lock their doors and set up a new search area.

TRUMP CASES: Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday at an Eastern Economic Forum gathering that the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption and "the rottenness of the American political system."

EMBARGO: Poland's government on Tuesday called on the European Union to extend the embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain beyond an end-of-week deadline to protect Polish farmers from a glut in their home markets.

ISRAEL SHOWDOWN: Israel's Supreme Court heard the first challenge Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, deepening a showdown with the far-right government that has bitterly divided the nation.

SWAP DEAL: Iran on Tuesday identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea.