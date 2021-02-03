Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo opens Wednesday

Jerry and Clyta Alexander were both on hand Wednesday for the opening of Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo — an event that at least one member of the couple attends annually.
The duo made their way through the 5,400 square feet of the D&N Event Center floor, pausing to stop at a booth or a piece of equipment along the way. That included checking out a Case IH tractor, even though they are not farmers.
“Just looking,” Jerry said, adding that the tractors “are not anything like it used to be when I was little.”
More farming innovation
The North Platte couple also waved toward the individuals manning the Crossroads Welding booth. The company made a shed a few years back that houses a 1983 El Camino they restored.
“We just came out to look over things and see what is new,” Clyta said.
The expo, which is in its 30th year and closes out Thursday, had a bit of a different look this year. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day event was down by about 30 vendors from the typical 120 in the past.
“That actually helped us space things out a little more,” said Jordan Maassen, the chair of the North Platte Chamber & Development Agri-Business Committee. “We took out a couple rows to give people more room (between booths). It was a lot to reconfigure, but it is what was needed to do for this year.”
Jeff Klatt was manning the booth for Select Sprayers out of Kearney. A father and his three sons looked over one of the sprayers, asked Klatt about it but moved on after that.
“A lot of people are out here just tire-kicking today for the most part,” Klatt said.
That was the same for a small group that was talking to Brett Poppe about a Vermeer ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler that was a highlight at the Miller Repair booth.
Poppe said it’s around the time of the year where farmers and ranchers at least consider the purchase of equipment like the baler.
“It’s getting to around that point,” Poppe said. “The first alfalfa cutting is going to be around the third week of May.
“This gives us a chance to get out and let people see the equipment again,” Poppe said of the expo. “This (baler) has been out for about four years now, and there still is a lot of people who are curious about it. It is a show-stopper.”
Martin Hersh of the Lincoln-based Bristol Windows — or “Marty the Window Guy” as he introduced himself to people — was looking to make contact with expo attendees.
He said the business doesn’t rely on print or electronic advertising as much as on expos.
He attended more than 40 expos across Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Iowa in 2020, and Wednesday was his eighth of this year.
“This is how we (advertise) and get our word out,” Hersh said.
Booths offering financial and educational resources were also among the vendors that highlighted agricultural products. The table for the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center was covered with informational materials for farmers, ranchers and gardeners.
David Lott, the district horticulture educator at the center, said there is a growing trend of people not only wanting to produce their own vegetables at home but also harvest their poultry and eggs.
“The pandemic pushed (the trend) even more,” Lott said. “People are becoming more concerned about where the food is coming from and how it was raised and processed. People realized they became too dependent on the traditional food supply and are wanting to become more independent.”
