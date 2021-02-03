Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo opens Wednesday

Jeff Klatt was manning the booth for Select Sprayers out of Kearney. A father and his three sons looked over one of the sprayers, asked Klatt about it but moved on after that.

“A lot of people are out here just tire-kicking today for the most part,” Klatt said.

That was the same for a small group that was talking to Brett Poppe about a Vermeer ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler that was a highlight at the Miller Repair booth.

Poppe said it’s around the time of the year where farmers and ranchers at least consider the purchase of equipment like the baler.

“It’s getting to around that point,” Poppe said. “The first alfalfa cutting is going to be around the third week of May.

“This gives us a chance to get out and let people see the equipment again,” Poppe said of the expo. “This (baler) has been out for about four years now, and there still is a lot of people who are curious about it. It is a show-stopper.”

Martin Hersh of the Lincoln-based Bristol Windows — or “Marty the Window Guy” as he introduced himself to people — was looking to make contact with expo attendees.

He said the business doesn’t rely on print or electronic advertising as much as on expos.