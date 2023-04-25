Work crews with Steele's Roofing and Construction of North Platte are replacing broken concrete and improving drainage at the head of Burlington Boulevard at South Bryan Avenue. City Engineer Brent Burklund said work is expected to last two more weeks on the project, which involves the westernmost 75 feet of Burlington east of the intersection.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
