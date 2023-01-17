Annual record set, 2nd one nears for North Platte lodging, sales taxes

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax clinched another annual record in November, while North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax moved within range of posting its first-ever $10 million year.

Net proceeds for the county hotel-motel tax totaled $77,774 in November, which fell short of 2021’s record of $81,388.

But it pushed the year-to-date total to nearly $1.14 million — 0.7% over the almost $1.13 million in 2021 that marked the lodging tax’s first seven-figure year.

Meanwhile, the city will receive a net payment of $815,169 in November sales tax receipts from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The state department, which retains a small percentage of both taxes for its processing costs, returns sales- and lodging-tax proceeds respectively to cities and counties about six weeks after each month ends.

November’s sales-tax proceeds beat the previous year’s all-time record for that month by 4.1%. It also was North Platte’s fourth straight monthly record and eighth overall in 2022.

Besides the city’s ongoing construction activity, November sales tax receipts also included the first proceeds from the new Dunham’s Sports store at District 177.

With December’s Christmas shopping tax receipts still outstanding, North Platte has received just over $9.25 million in local sales taxes for 2022.

Next month’s state return of net December sales taxes needs to be at least $747,319 for annual sales tax income to reach $10 million.

North Platte’s net tax receipts for that month have beaten that total each of the past three Christmases, topped by 2022’s still-current record of $880,863.

City officials were able to budget more sales-tax money to offset property tax needs this fiscal year due to the surge in net proceeds since mid-2020.

Higher hotel-motel tax proceeds allow Visit North Platte to offer broader support to county tourist attractions. Lodging tax proceeds must be used for tourism promotion under state law.