Wilkinson Cos. of North Platte took its first public step Thursday toward filling the last corner of the city’s east Interstate 80 exit with a $15 million Fat Dogs truck stop, commercial complex and corporate headquarters.

Community Redevelopment Authority members gave 5-0 preliminary approval to Wilkinson’s application for $2.75 million in tax increment financing for the infrastructure needed to develop Exit 179’s northeast quadrant.

Although the Newberry Access interchange opened in 1984, that low-lying quadrant has sat all but empty while truck stops, convenience stores and hotels arose in the other corners.

City officials stressed that Thursday’s vote starts an approval process that will include at least one more CRA meeting and public hearings and votes by the Planning Commission and City Council.

The council unanimously declared the 74.86-acre Exit 179 property “substandard and blighted” on April 6, 2021, while making the future Sustainable Beef LLC plant site and land along Newberry’s east side TIF-eligible from I-80 to U.S. Highway 30.

Wilkinson bought the site last August, the same year its taxable value more than doubled to $580,791 after remaining at $279,390 for 10 years.

The I-80 Lakeside Campground, an RV park east of the property, is the only business now northeast of Exit 179.

Assuming a final city OK, Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff said, the first businesses could open in 2024 — the same year Sustainable Beef, across the South Platte River, hopes to start operations.

“We just want to make it a very attractive location where people can get out and get all the things they need” in their travels, she told CRA members.

Wilkinson’s planned complex would anchor its growing presence serving truckers and travelers at six exits on a nearly 350-mile stretch of I-80 from Sidney to Lincoln.

The firm already has Fat Dogs convenience stores at North Platte’s Exit 177, Sidney, Ogallala, Lexington, Grand Island and Lincoln.

Eickhoff said the latter four stores have been or are being converted into or replaced by truck stops. Wilkinson’s plans for Exit 179 won’t affect its North Platte store two miles west, she said.

The firm also operates hotels in North Platte and Lexington; a Fat Dogs store and restaurant at 1313 S. Dewey St.; and Time Saver convenience stores at 1220 S. Dewey St. and 3220 S. Jeffers St.

Lexington’s Fat Dogs truck stop is under construction, and Wilkinson hopes to award construction contracts this month for truck stops at Grand Island’s U.S. 34-281 exit and the Lincoln Airport exit, Eickhoff said.

CRA attorney Mike Bacon, citing Wilkinson’s TIF application, said its Exit 179 complex could generate more than $300,000 in property taxes — “plus all the sales taxes that would be out there” — once done in five to six years.

As with all TIF projects, taxes generated by further increases in taxable value would be diverted for up to 15 years after construction starts to help offset Wilkinson’s infrastructure costs.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said city leaders hoped landing Sustainable Beef would also spur interest in Exit 179’s vacant land given that the plant will further swell I-80 truck and passenger traffic.

Without TIF, “it was obvious that it was cost-prohibitive to developers to look at,” he told CRA members.

“To offer the types of amenities needed for the trucking community as well as passengers coming there with the development coming down Newberry, it just made (for) good logic” to make the quadrant TIF-eligible.

With Wilkinson taking on its development, “those dollars stay here at home,” Person added. “They’re not some corporation that’s multiple states away or an international corporation.”

Eickhoff said firm President Mark Wilkinson decided to buy the Exit 179 land because the city had made it eligible for TIF.

“If that was never completed, it’d probably be owned by the same partnership that owned it for so long,” she said after the CRA meeting.

Wilkinson’s TIF application says it can get financing for the Exit 179 project’s building and commercial improvements. But its lender requires TIF to cover the infrastructure, it adds.

“Increased costs are required to build up the road to support traffic needs, (do) proactive reinforcement of concrete improvements due to the proximity of the river and increase fill to decrease flood exposure,” the application says.

Eickhoff said it’ll take about a year after city approval to build up the quadrant’s elevations where needed, install roads with reinforced concrete and otherwise prepare the site.

Though designs aren’t complete, she said, Wilkinson expects to provide about 100 truck parking spaces to supplement those at the Love’s and Flying J truck stops across I-80 to the south.

A preliminary site plan filed with the TIF application projects a restaurant closest to Newberry, with the truck stop and convenience store to its south.

The east part of the property would include more parking, a possible 83-room hotel, a 50,000-square-foot retail store and Wilkinson’s corporate headquarters in between.

Wilkinson, which supplies its own fuel to its outlets, will have to double its capacity as its truck stops up and down I-80 are finished, Eickhoff said.

The Exit 179 complex would take over supplying the firm’s tankers from a current “truck hub” on Walker Road, she said. It also would about 100 jobs to the company’s statewide payroll of 250 to 300, according to Wilkinson’s TIF application.

But Eickhoff said Wilkinson may retain some presence in its Canteen District offices on East Fifth Street — notable for its retention of the red-and-gold signage of its historic F.W. Woolworth & Co. tenant.