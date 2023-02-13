North Platte’s warmest day in two months Monday will be followed by the arrival of west central Nebraska’s first winter storm system in two weeks.

Residents should expect rain on Valentine's Day, followed by less than 1 inch of snow Wednesday, said the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

More notable totals are likely in southwest Nebraska and northern Kansas. The latter area faces a winter storm watch Tuesday night through Wednesday night, said the weather service office in Goodland, Kansas.

The North Platte airport reached 52 degrees under sunny skies about 5 p.m. Monday, the highest since a 53-degree reading Dec. 11.

Chances of precipitation stand at 50% for Tuesday, however, with chances of rain and snow before noon and more rain between noon and 2 p.m.

North Platte’s last measurable precipitation came from 0.2 inches of snow Jan. 30, pushing the year’s snow total to a January record of 22.6 inches. Lee Bird recorded traces of moisture Feb. 3 and Thursday.

Tuesday’s high should reach the lower 40s, but southwest winds will shift to the northwest during the morning. Top gusts could reach 35 mph through Wednesday.

The weather service estimated a 30% chance of snow after noon Wednesday and a 20% chance Wednesday night. The temperature should top out only in the mid-20s after an overnight low in the upper teens.

Possible snow totals through Wednesday range from 0.2 inches at Ogallala and 0.7 at North Platte to 1.5 at Curtis and 2.4 at McCook.

The central Sandhills should escape snow from the latest storm, but Valentine could see about 0.3 inches of fresh snow by Wednesday, the weather service said.

After a blustery Wednesday night and a low around 12 above zero, sunny skies and mild temperatures should return to North Platte through next weekend.

Highs will warm from the mid-30s Thursday to between 50 and the lower 50s between Saturday and Presidents Day. Lows will improve from the lower teens Thursday night to the upper 20s Sunday night.