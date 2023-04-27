As its $75 million transformation nears the two-year mark, District 177 is set to make its debut as a living and shopping community.

The first residential tenants of the four-story Heartland Flats building will start moving in this weekend, Rev Development LLC development director Rachel Glock said Thursday.

During a tour of one of the 96-unit complex’s two-bedroom apartments, Glock also announced the first retail tenant for the 51-year-old main mall’s north side when its conversion to front-facing store bays is completed.

Five Below, a specialty discount store chain catering to “tweens” and teenagers, will occupy a relatively narrow 10,805-square-foot space roughly just south of the former Herberger’s area of “The Mall.”

Glock described Five Below as “a new-concept value store,” with “interesting things but generally priced at $5 or less.”

Toys and games, technology, beauty and style items, arts and crafts, pet supplies and “squishmallows” are among the main item categories on the chain’s homepage at fivebelow.com.

North Platte will be Five Below’s 10th Nebraska store. It has three stores in Omaha and two in Lincoln, with others located in Bellevue, Papillion, Grand Island and Kearney.

Glock said Rev hopes to announce a second “big box retailer” for the main mall’s north half in the next 30 days. Announcement of a third “will lag a bit,” she said.

Meanwhile, demolition of the north half’s old retail spaces north of Famous Footwear has begun even with Five Below’s neighbors not yet finalized.

“We are making some really serious plans as it relates to construction plans and moving forward according to who we expect will be taking those places,” Glock said.

“It just takes time to work through lease negotiations with national retailers.”

Site preparation for Heartland Flats, the new centerpiece of the former Platte River Mall, began the day after city officials finalized their $16.63 million assistance package for the mall’s transformation on June 1, 2021.

Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments occupy the building’s top three floors. Monthly rents range from $864 to $1,325, with a joint $250-a-month utility service package including electricity, natural gas, basic cable TV, high-speed internet, water and trash service. Furniture can be rented also.

Glock said second-floor apartments on Heartland Flats’ south side will be the first ones occupied starting this weekend. People who want available units there will get their first month’s rent free, she said.

North-side apartments are still being finished, but third- and fourth-floor units on the south side can be occupied once elevators to those floors are certified for operation, she said.

Rev has “a long list of people who are interested,” Glock said. But “we found a lot of people are interested in (the) third and fourth (floors and) are waiting to see when those can be occupied.”

The top-scale “Willow” apartment plan Glock presented for a press tour Thursday covers 1,087 square feet, with one full bathroom near the entrance and a walk-in closet and second bathroom with a walk-in shower off the larger of the two bedrooms.

Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops grace the kitchen area of the main room, with modern lighting, colors and finishes throughout, Glock said.

Tenants will find “a modest-range unit with some finishes and surfaces that aren’t typical to the market” at Heartland Flats’ rates, she said.

Thirty-two garages available for rent behind the first-floor retail spaces will open into interior hallways leading to the apartments, she said.

Apartments and garages will be locked electronically, with the ability to share unlocking “credentials” with family members or friends.

“We see that as allowing us to provide some modern technology with these units,” Glock said. “It’s really wonderful.”

A common area for outdoor grilling and socializing is yet to come, she said. Rev also plans to provide a fitness center and community room for Heartland Flats residents inside the longtime main entrance to the 1972 mall, which will remain in place.

“I think anyone who was here a year ago would be amazed at how much has changed,” Glock said. “We’ll see even more changes over the next 12 months.”

Elsewhere around District 177 as the second anniversary of its transformation approaches:

Glock said the remaining unsided areas on Heartland Flats’ west and east sides should be enclosed in four to six weeks. Siding on the west side couldn’t be finished while the former Nebraskaland Tire & Service building, demolished in early January, still stood.

Bath & Body Works, which closed in the main mall in mid-January, will be the first ground-floor retailer to open on Heartland Flats’ north side in the next 30 days. It’ll take the westernmost bay there.

Maurices and Famous Footwear are expected to leave the main mall in mid-summer, Glock said. Famous Footwear will take the last open south-side space near the Buckle, Bling Glamour by Nicole and GNC. Maurices will be next to Bath & Body Works, with first-time store Glick’s on its other side. One north-side retail space remains unclaimed.

Walls should start rising soon on the new building in front of Heartland Flats that will hold Riddle’s Jewelry — which will be last to leave the main mall — and anchored by Rib & Chop House. A single retail space remains available there, too, Glock said.

Back in the main mall, planned east-opening retail spaces are being marketed in approximately the backs of the former J.C. Penney Co. and Herberger’s spaces. They’re 22,075 and 13,108 square feet respectively. Glock said Rev also is marketing four smaller retail spaces near the 1972 main mall entrance.

Construction of the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, fronting South Dewey Street, is on track to permit a summer opening.

Additional lots for potential restaurants remain available south of Arby’s and between Freddy’s and Verizon Wireless, Glock said.

Finally, the long-vacant south end of the mall property fronting East Francis Street seems increasingly likely to eventually hold another apartment-retail complex. Glock said it’ll be last to be developed.