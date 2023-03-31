North Platte’s city sales tax increases from 1.5% to 2% Saturday as tax collections begin toward the $52.5 million expansion of the city Recreation Complex, renovation of Cody Pool and relocation of the city’s skate park.

City voters Nov. 8 approved the temporary half-cent infrastructure sales tax, which will be used to repay bonds that will be issued for the work.

Shoppers at most North Platte retail outlets will now pay a total sales tax of 7.5%, including Nebraska’s state sales tax of 5.5%.

Those who shop or eat at the District 177 shopping center will pay a total tax of 9.45%. The higher figure includes a 1.95% “enhanced employment area” tax approved by the City Council in June 2021 to help fund the former Platte River Mall’s $75 million renovation. It doesn’t apply outside District 177.