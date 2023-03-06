Current and past Nebraska railroad engineers and conductors gave North Platte state Sen. Mike Jacobson plenty of backing at Monday’s State Capitol public hearing on his bill to keep at least two crew members aboard trains.

Twenty people urged the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee to advance Legislative Bill 31, the latest in a series of two-person crew bills that have repeatedly failed to make it to floor debate.

Jacobson, in his first full session representing District 42, made LB 31 the first bill he personally introduced as a state lawmaker.

Looming over Monday’s three-hour hearing was the Feb. 3 derailment of 38 Norfolk Southern cars carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, and the ensuing nationwide debate over major railroads’ recent cost-cutting practices and their impact on safety.

Jacobson said the disaster makes the case for LB 31, because the presence of a conductor on board that train — the position Union Pacific and other Class I railroads hope to eliminate or move to motor vehicles — kept the disaster from being even worse.

“Conductors are the first responder,” he said. In East Palestine, “the conductor literally got off the train, had the manifest, shared the manifest to know what was in those cars with first responders and helped remove first responders” who were hurt.

Because engineers typically cannot leave their engines, Jacobson and railroaders said, it’s up to the conductor to know the order and contents of each rail car; get out to inspect, fix or decouple problem cars; and warn of people, vehicles or objects on the track.

Most vitally, the engineer and conductor can give immediate medical aid if either has a medical emergency in the cab. That can save lives in remote areas where first responders need time to arrive, they said.

“If you think about going to the Powder River Basin (in Wyoming), you’re going to go across a huge section of area. There are no roads. It’s the railroad. They’re out there in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

Executives for U.P., the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway and the short-line Nebraska Central Railroad renewed their historic opposition to the Legislature intruding in what they deem a collective bargaining matter.

Rod Doerr, the Union Pacific’s vice president of crew management and interline operations, said his railroad wants to move conductors into pickup trucks driving on parallel highways.

They would be able to get to damaged or overheating cars and wheels faster that way, he said. “If we maintain the status quo, we have very limited ability in this industry to make changes — changes for the good,” he said.

Nebraska Central representatives Mitch Harris and Nichole Bogen said they already have conductors driving alongside trains with little to no loss in safety. LB 31 would preclude them from doing that, they said.

Jeff Davis, BNSF’s executive director of state government affairs, said railroads have spent many millions of dollars investing in safety technology.

“We want to be able to work this out with our unions and with the FRA and use the technology that we have invested in,” he said.

North Platte area supporters of Jacobson’s bill included Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns and Bailey Yard-based conductors Jeff Cooley of Lemoyne and Amanda Snide of Hershey.

Bruns, referring to a County Board resolution passed 5-0 Feb. 27, said commissioners “strongly disagree” that two-person crews should be left to collective bargaining.

“Employment, wages and benefits are collective bargaining issues,” he said. “Public safety is not.”

Jeff Cooley, a 17-year U.P. conductor, said his most “profound and alarming incident on the job” took place in spring 2015. That’s when he saw something on the opposite track as he and his engineer hauled an empty coal train at 50 mph from North Platte to South Morrill.

His engineer thought it was a dead animal, said Cooley, president of the Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council and Local 200 of the SMART-TD union.

But after Cooley eyed the object for five to 10 seconds, “it was a little 4-year-old girl who was sitting on the rail who was crying because her parents were arguing at her house,” he said.

He put the train in emergency mode, called authorities on the radio and blocked other train traffic. “I ran to the girl, picked her up and took her to the sheriff,” Cooley said.

Snide, Local 200’s legislative representative, said she once spotted two vehicles on the U.P. right-of-way waving her engine down and pointing to a pickup truck stuck on the track. It took two minutes of braking before the train halted just 9 feet from the pickup.

Pat Pfiefer of Gothenburg, Nebraska state legislative chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, noted that Union Pacific has had two derailments in nine months — the most recent one Feb. 21 — near the same milepost in his hometown.

Pfiefer denounced the job-slashing, train-lengthening “precision scheduled railroading” model that U.P. adopted in fall 2018 and almost all Class I railroads now follow.

“Technology does not replace a human being,” said Pfiefer, who works a local U.P. train from Lexington. “They try. See how technology worked at East Palestine.”

Doerr, U.P.’s vice president of labor relations until last April, said U.P. leaders realize some areas are too remote and difficult for ambulances or first responders to reach for engineer-only trains to be feasible throughout the railroad’s 32,000-mile system.

“If it makes better sense to leave the conductor aboard, then clearly that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

But he and Davis contended that one of the contracts binding both sides is “evergreen” and cannot be canceled or unilaterally changed by either side.

Because of that, they added, any regulations added by the Legislature would preclude both rail labor and management from implementing improved technologies that could give conductors more predictable hours and drive home after their shifts.

Railroads “need the ability to change how we do work,” Doerr said. “Putting large numbers of people on call is not acceptable. We need to morph to a schedule so people can schedule their rest and their life.”

Jacobson disputed rail leaders’ assumption about leverage. “My constituents and your constituents are the ones sitting in this room” saying LB 31 is needed, he said.

Doerr, Davis and their Nebraska Central counterparts said the Federal Railroad Administration is expected to issue a final rule on train-crew sizes within a year. Whatever decision it makes would override LB 31 even if it passed, they said.

Jacobson replied that eight other states have adopted two-person crew minimums. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled they could in February 2021, overturning a 2019 FRA decision that not only reversed course on requiring two-person crews but also denied states’ powers to mandate them inside their own borders.

“I would like to see the FRA and the federal government rule,” Jacobson said. “But until that time, this is pushing in the right direction.”