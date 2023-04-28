In a time of housing shortages throughout Nebraska and rural America, Ogallala has landed a major employer enthusiastic to take that challenge head-on — and more.

Modern Eminence, a modular home manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has bought 20 acres in the Ogallala North Business Park for its first Nebraska plant and second overall.

The company’s planned $37.6 million, 200,000-square-foot manufacturing and display complex expects to bring 43 jobs to Ogallala starting late this year and 161 overall by 2026.

It'll be Ogallala’s largest new employer since Walmart opened at Interstate 80 Exit 126 in 2015, said Mary Wilson, executive director of Keith County Area Development.

After researching and now seeing Ogallala and Keith County, Chairman Travis Fox said, he sees a sleeping giant ideally situated to prosper and power Modern Eminence's mission to make housing more affordable and attainable statewide and nationwide.

"Ogallala can be an even greater player on the (economic) stage than it is, because it can't grow fast enough," he said. Locating there "allows us to service the entire state strategically," and cities like Ogallala "are the areas where we are going to grow."

Fox spoke to The Telegraph Saturday from Ogallala, where he and Modern Eminence's other key leaders joined community leaders Friday to celebrate the project's kickoff.

Site preparation will start during May, he said, and construction will proceed as quickly as possible so production might start yet this year on the firm's angular five-lot tract north and east of Belmar Trail.

Modern Eminence, which currently produces modular homes at a plant in Idaho Falls, Idaho, is also looking at building factories in eastern Nevada and near Dallas.

Fox said his company expects to build another manufacturing plant within two years in the planned Sankofa Innovation District centered on North 16th Street in northeast Omaha.

That's the project that first turned his firm's attention to Nebraska, Fox said. But when delays cropped up, state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha — who had gotten him interested in building in his district — told him, "Hey, Fox, you might want to consider looking at the west side (of Nebraska) as well."

"We had not thought about it," Fox added. But Wayne had introduced him to former Sen. Ken Schilz of Ogallala, and Fox's wife, company CEO Michelle Fox, had spent summers at Lake McConaughy with her family while growing up in Denver 25 years ago.

"Then I started looking at Ogallala, and Michelle popped in and said, 'Did you say Ogallala?'"

Wilson and City Manager Kevin Wilkins, who returned to western Nebraska last July from Alamosa, Colorado, were greatly pleased with Modern Eminence's decision in interviews last week.

“Modern Eminence is a perfect fit for this North Business Park, and we’re excited to have it up there,” Wilson said.

KCAD first brought up a possible location in nearby Paxton, which didn't work out, she said. Local leaders then suggested the Ogallala North Business Park, which takes up most of a square defined by North Spruce Street on the east, Nebraska Highway 61 on the north and West H and 32nd streets on the west and south.

Ogallala City Council members April 11 unanimously approved $200,000 from the city’s LB 840 economic development fund to help Modern Eminence carry out its project.

Wilkins said the company will basically fill out the rest of the business park, established 20 years ago on the city’s north edge.

“There will be only a couple of lots left, and that will present Ogallala with its next challenge” to find another tract for industrial development, he said.

Wilson agreed. “Ogallala’s really been a hot spot lately for development inquiries, so this starts the discussion of where to go next.”

Wilkins, previously a newspaper editor and owner in several western Nebraska towns, said Modern Eminence will help energize a long overdue economic development surge in the Keith County seat.

The city, which retains two of the three electronics manufacturing offshoots of mid-20th-century homegrown employer Goodall Manufacturing Co., reached its all-time population peak of 5,638 in the 1980 census.

Retrenchments by Goodall's successors, the 1980s farm crisis and general population losses in rural Nebraska helped reduce Ogallala’s population to 4,737 by 2010. It rose to 4,831 in the 2020 census.

Besides Modern Eminence, Wilkins called attention to an apartment complex at the I-80 interchange being built by Lincoln’s Rev Development LLC, architects of the transformation of North Platte’s former Platte River Mall into the District 177 shopping center and residential area.

“Ogallala itself, other than the interstate, has been pretty quiet for the last 30 years,” he said. “So projects such as are going on right now … are really important not just for the economic development aspect but also for getting to a ‘city of the first class’ population (of 5,000) again.”

That's a goal Modern Eminence also wants to promote, said Fox, 52, who has worked in real estate and been a corporate motivational speaker and trainer for 30 years.

As he and his partners learned about Ogallala, he said, they were struck by the city's location on Interstate 80 and the Union Pacific Railroad nearly halfway between Denver and Omaha.

That also drew their attention to North Platte's Bailey Yard, the world's largest and one of five Nebraska "qualified census tracts" along I-80 where more affordable housing is vitally needed as it is in Ogallala.

"The whole (U.S.) railroad system is controlled in Nebraska," Fox said. Modern Eminence wasn't using railroad transportation enough, "and it became incredibly clear we need to be here."

Brady Breinholt, the firm's director of operations, concurred in Fox's enthusiasm.

"We are excited to be in Ogallala, a strategic location within the U.S., and have the opportunity to serve rural communities," he said in a press release after the deal was closed. "Keith County Area Development’s efforts goes hand-in-hand with our mission to help build something lasting, and that is what brought us to Ogallala."

Fox, a native of California, said he was enchanted by Lake McConaughy during his first visit this weekend to Nebraska's most popular outdoor attraction.

"The lake is beautiful. It's an oasis," he said. "There's no other word for it."

He has seen more and more people and families deserting the nation's major cities because housing prices have soared, Fox added. They're interested in places like Ogallala and rural Nebraska, "but it comes down to the same problem: Where are people going to live?"

Modern Eminence’s website (themoderneminence.com) stresses statistics on the increasing nationwide crisis in building homes people with more modest incomes can afford.

Its construction process utilizes “structural insulated panels” as large as 4 feet by 24 feet, allowing a home’s walls to be raised quickly with window openings and electrical chases already in place.

SIPs have been used for years by the U.S. military, Fox said, but have lagged in housing use in the domestic market.

But company documents submitted to the Nebraska Legislature in connection with Omaha's Sankofa project said Modern Eminence can take a 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot home from contract to completion in less than three months for $277,000 to $347,000. Its home prices start 30% lower than national averages, they said.

Fox said Modern Eminence also focuses on sustainable methods in crafting its modular homes. The Ogallala plant will include additional buildings — ones not planned for the Omaha plant — where customers can walk through a completed sample home and see more possibilities in a virtual setting as they launch their own home's design.

"Often the word 'affordable' means 'cheap,’” he said. "It doesn't have to be. You can buy a home, and you don't have to have a mortgage for years to buy the home."