Developer shares big plans for Platte River Mall's second act

Get ready, west central Nebraska: The plain days of “The Mall” are ending.
Although set design and exact cast lists are still being finished, Platte River Mall’s new owners expect to begin work on its second act not too shy of 50 years after the mall’s first groundbreaking.
When they start, so will North Platte’s most dramatic recent business facelift.
The mall’s 241,000-square-foot main structure will be recast as a multibay strip mall, Rev Development co-owner Mike Works of Lincoln said Thursday.
More on North Platte Business
Residents also will see several new outbuildings throughout the 40-acre site, notably a four-story, 100-unit mixed-use apartment building anchored by ground-level retail and entertainment.
“The key to this is a living community where you have people living there, you have entertainment at night and you have a lot of retail establishments that are fun,” Works said.
“They’re shopping experiences, but more day-to-day shopping experiences.”
Works, who presented initial concepts to city and business leaders in late January, expects to present Rev’s formal proposal in early March and gain Planning Commission and City Council approval by the end of April.
Construction of what long was simply named “The Mall” — with a simple design to match — began with groundbreaking on June 25, 1971.
It opened on April 12, 1972, with some 30 store areas designated inside its walls. That won’t be true after reconstruction.
If their city timetable holds, Works and partner Justin Hernandez expect residents to see “some significant changes likely by fall” and the mixed-use building ready for occupancy by late 2022.
The mall’s main entrances and west wall — always practically devoid of shop signs or customer doors — will be torn out north of Ashley Furniture and the former AMC six-plex movie theater.
The straight-line indoor promenades will disappear, too, Works said. “Within two years, there will not be any interior mall footprint” resembling the first 50 years.
A series of larger retail bays will take over, each running from the mall’s east wall to the west and welcoming all customers on the South Dewey Street side with new entrances and drive-up parking.
“I think it’s an absolute priority that every business, no matter where it is, will have parking right next to its front door,” Works said.
“I don’t know that there will be much retail on the east side,” he added. “That will have other types of uses.”
The fewest structural changes will be needed on the south end, now home to Ashley — its newest and current lone anchor — and the theaters closed a year ago when COVID-19 struck.
Works said talks are going well with a potential operator of the multiplex, which will need substantial internal renovations and replacement of movie equipment removed when AMC pulled out.
He said the theaters’ new operator won’t be their old one, though AMC — already facing bankruptcy before the pandemic — had most of its debts wiped out in the recent small-investor Wall Street rebellion mainly centered on the GameStop video store chain.
A new theater operator “should be in the mall and in operation in about six months,” Works said. But “I am 99% sure it’s not going to be AMC.”
He and Hernandez are working with all of Platte River Mall’s current tenants to find room for them in their overall concept for the entire property, he said.
Their November purchase covered all but one of the buildings traditionally considered part of the mall between Dewey, East Philip Avenue, the north wall of North Platte Inn and Suites (the former Circle C South) and the parking lots on the mall’s east and south sides.
The former Aaron’s building, originally built in the 1970s as Mann Theatres 3, is separately owned. So are the motel and the Wells Fargo & Co. and First National Bank of Omaha buildings.
Works said the mall property does include the open lot between the south parking lot and East Francis Street, often used by carnivals and circus tent shows.
The partners, who both live in Lincoln but have west central Nebraska ties, are still considering locations, uses and retail mixes for current and future outbuildings.
That includes the planned four-story mixed-use building, which Works said would offer market-rate studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
They’ll be connected to ground-floor commercial spaces by elevators, making the apartments “available to people over 55,” he said.
Rev Development won City Council approval last September for a separate mixed-use multifloor structure south and east of the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange. It also would feature residential and commercial aspects.
While Works declined to talk about current or potential mall businesses, he stressed that he and Hernandez want a strong mix of local, regional and national retailers and eateries — like The Mall enjoyed in its early years.
“If that’s where I was going to live and shop, I would want to have that,” he said.
The partners want to bring a grocery store back to the complex, which it hasn’t had since Safeway left the current Ashley location in the 1990s. Hinky Dinky was that anchor space’s original tenant.
Works said Rev wants to retain the current Arby’s restaurant while possibly seeing it in a newly built home.
The current Arby’s has operated since the late 1970s in the original outbuilding that housed a Burger Chef restaurant when the Mall first opened.
Creative landscaping will tie the rebuilt and reimagined mall together, making the best use of the sprawling 1,400-stall parking lot, Works said.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.