Developer shares big plans for Platte River Mall's second act

The fewest structural changes will be needed on the south end, now home to Ashley — its newest and current lone anchor — and the theaters closed a year ago when COVID-19 struck.

Works said talks are going well with a potential operator of the multiplex, which will need substantial internal renovations and replacement of movie equipment removed when AMC pulled out.

He said the theaters’ new operator won’t be their old one, though AMC — already facing bankruptcy before the pandemic — had most of its debts wiped out in the recent small-investor Wall Street rebellion mainly centered on the GameStop video store chain.

A new theater operator “should be in the mall and in operation in about six months,” Works said. But “I am 99% sure it’s not going to be AMC.”

He and Hernandez are working with all of Platte River Mall’s current tenants to find room for them in their overall concept for the entire property, he said.

Their November purchase covered all but one of the buildings traditionally considered part of the mall between Dewey, East Philip Avenue, the north wall of North Platte Inn and Suites (the former Circle C South) and the parking lots on the mall’s east and south sides.