Heartland Workforce Solutions to host workshops

Beginning this month, Heartland Workforce Solutions will host a series of workshops with local business experts to assist small businesses in discovering important trends and updates, according to a press release.

The Better Business Workshops will be at 1 p.m. the third Thursday of each month and are open to anyone.

Workshops will include topics such as employment discrimination, how to implement customized training and staying in compliance with labor laws.

“Small businesses provide meaningful jobs and foster our local economy,” said Erin Porterfield, HWS executive director. “The more we can help assist small business owners succeed, the better off our community will be.”

The first workshop will help small business owners learn how to hire and retain individuals with disabilities.

Having an inclusive workplace enables a company to diversify the backgrounds and perspectives of employees, which in turn increases their talent, innovation, creativity and contributions.

The presenter for this workshop is Nebraska VR, an organization that helps people with disabilities prepare for, obtain and maintain employment while helping businesses recruit, train and retain employees with disabilities.