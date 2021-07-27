Lee Enterprises and Amazon Advertising offer Over The Top video service for local businesses

Lee Enterprises and Amazon Advertising are working together to provide Over The Top video services to local businesses advertising with The North Platte Telegraph and Lee newspapers across the country.

Over The Top will provide Lee’s 35,000 local business advertisers with video streaming capabilities to directly reach consumers through video services and internet-enabled devices.

“Lee Enterprises is the only media company to have a partnership with Amazon,” Telegraph Publisher Dee Klein said. “At The Telegraph, we are excited to add Amazon to our portfolio of marketing solutions. We are a full service marketing agency.”

Businesses will have access to inventory from IMDb TV, Twitch, network and broadcaster apps, and Amazon’s News app. Over The Top and Twitch draw 120 million U.S. viewers per month.

Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray said the partnership exemplifies Lee’s commitment to delivering solutions for advertisers.

“Amazon Advertising has a compelling presence in the OTT space, and combined with our strong sales culture, deep connections to local advertisers, and our full-service national agency, Amplified, it represents great opportunity for both companies,” Mowbray said.

Lee serves readers and advertisers in 77 markets in 26 states, including St. Louis; Buffalo, New York; Omaha; Richmond, Virginia; and Madison, Wisconsin.