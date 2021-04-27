NE Chamber names 2021 Business Hall of Fame inductees

LINCOLN — The NE Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business today announced the 2021 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Bill and Elaine Biggs of LI-COR Biosciences in Lincoln; Howard L. Hawks of Tenaska in Omaha; and Tom Henning of Cash-Wa Distributing Co. in Kearney.

The three will officially be inducted at the NE Chamber’s Annual Meeting and virtual Hall of Fame Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. CT May 17. To join in honoring these individuals and their families, register at web.nechamber.com/events or contact the Nebraska Chamber at 402-474-4422.

“At every turn, our honorees have been committed to creating, problem-solving, delivering quality products and services and making our communities better. It’s inspiring,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “We’re so fortunate they chose Nebraska to share and grow their talents.”

The Biggses, Hawks and Henning join a distinguished group of more than 120 business leaders whose work to grow their businesses in Nebraska have made a significant impact on the free enterprise system, Nebraska’s economy, overall job opportunities and quality of life in their communities.